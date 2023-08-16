Wednesday brought the news of a significant Anfield development and the re-emergence of some familiar midfield targets.

Safe standing licence granted at Anfield

Liverpool have been granted a Safe Standing Licence for the start of the new campaign.

Rail seating was first introduced at Anfield on a trial basis for the return of supporters to stadiums at the start of 2021/22 after the pandemic.

Following the successful trial period, the club applied for the licence earlier this year to make the shift towards safe standing a permanent one at Anfield.

It means that fans in rail seating areas of the Kop and lower Anfield Road Stand will be permitted to stand throughout the entirety of matches, rather than just for goal celebrations and other important moments.

Midfielders galore!

Liverpool are reportedly “stepping up” their attempts to sign Cheick Doucoure after the failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo

Foot Mercato claim The Reds have also “reactivated” their interest in Ryan Gravenberch, remember him?

Joao Palhinha is still being considered an option according to Sacha Tavolieri, we might see a few more of these old names resurface in the coming days!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Fans were given a first look from inside the new Anfield Road Stand at a test event ahead of it’s full opening later this year

A former youth prospect has been promoted to the position of first-team post-match analyst following the latest staff departure

Lavia is thought to have felt like a “second choice” after the Reds moved for Caicedo, with both players now heading to Stamford Bridge

What else has been happening?

England are through to the final of the Women’s World Cup, where they will face Spain in Sunday’s showpiece (Guardian)

Harry Kane wants to “feel the pressure” of winning titles at Bayern Munich, no wonder he left Tottenham then! (Sky Sports)

Spurs are also set to lose goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is in talks with Lazio having lost the captaincy at the club (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

It won’t quite be full this weekend, unfortunately, but here’s a look at how the Anfield Road End is coming along from Tuesday night’s test event.

Man City have got the chance to lift their second piece of European silverware on Wednesday evening, it’s amazing how these plucky underdogs keep managing it!

You can catch their Super Cup clash with Sevilla (yes, they won the Europa League again) on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm (BST).