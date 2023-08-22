The officials for Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle have been named and despite involvement in Alexis Mac Allister‘s red card, Constantine Hatzidakis has, again, been appointed as assistant VAR.

Finding an official who has not been involved in any controversy where Liverpool are concerned becomes increasingly harder every week, and we won’t be the only club thinking that way.

But on Sunday, an official involved in the bizarre decision to confirm Mac Allister’s red card has been appointed to oversee the Reds for the second game in a row.

Hatzidakis was assistant VAR to Paul Tierney against Bournemouth, with the pair finding no clear and obvious error in referee Thomas Bramall’s decision to show a straight red to Liverpool’s No. 10.

The club swiftly appealed the decision and they will feel they have a strong case to overturn the three-match ban.

Hatzidakis’s appointment comes despite the contentious decision and Liverpool’s appeal, only adding to the dumbfounding start to the season for Premier League officials.

Incidentally, he is also the referee that elbowed Andy Robertson at half-time during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal back in April.

He will be assisting Stuart Attwell on VAR on Sunday, with the pair to support referee John Brooks as he oversees the match at St James’ Park.

Brooks, of course, was the fourth official who Jurgen Klopp celebrated in the face of when he was booked and subsequently banned when Liverpool beat Tottenham in April.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool officials Referee: John Brooks

John Brooks Assistants: Lee Betts, Akil Howson

Lee Betts, Akil Howson Fourth official: Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson VAR: Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

The referee was also the man in the middle in the last home game of 2022/23, when Cody Gakpo‘s goal was disallowed against Aston Villa and Tyrone Mings avoided a red card for his highboot on the No. 18.

Quite the team for Sunday’s match, then.