Liverpool decided against making a defensive acquisition this summer, but where did all of the rumoured targets end the window?

There was a drastic change in the middle of the park as five senior players made way for four incomings in the midfield renovation.

Fans also called for defensive reinforcement in the market and there was no shortage of links on that front, but the club’s business didn’t extend to centre-backs.

A mixture of high-profile and lesser-known names were touted as options for Jurgen Klopp, who has entered 2023/24 with the same men he called upon last season at the back.

Here’s an overview of the Reds’ reported defensive targets in the window and a look at where they will be playing their football this season.

Who moved clubs?

Josko Gvardiol – RB Leipzig to Man City – £77.6 million

– RB Leipzig to Man City – £77.6 million Micky van de Ven – Wolfsburg to Tottenham – £34.5 million

– Wolfsburg to Tottenham – £34.5 million Jurrien Timber – Ajax to Arsenal – £38 million

– Ajax to Arsenal – £38 million Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich to Inter Milan – £27.5 million

– Bayern Munich to Inter Milan – £27.5 million Evan Ndicka – Eintracht Frankfurt to Roma – Free

Who stayed put?

Levi Colwill – Chelsea

– Chelsea Perr Schuurs – Torino

– Torino Antonio Silva – Benfica

– Benfica Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace Goncalo Inacio – Sporting CP

– Sporting CP Nayef Aguerd – West Ham

– West Ham Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton

– Everton Gleison Bremer – Juventus

– Juventus Jean-Clair Todibo – Nice

– Nice David Carmo – Porto

It was a busy transfer window as far as the midfield was concerned, but many fans feel the squad remains short of defensive cover.

Levi Colwill was a name that piqued the interest of supporters, but the 20-year-old was charmed into signing a new long-term deal with Chelsea by new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool will be hoping they don’t eventually rue letting Josko Gvardiol, Jurrien Timber and Micky van de Ven all find homes at Premier League rivals having been credited with interest in all three over the summer.

Whether the Reds dip back into the defensive market in January remains to be seen.

Nat Phillips was only loaned out to Celtic on a short-term basis which indicates that there is still a degree of uncertainty around the injury records of our current centre-back options.

Do you believe Liverpool should have invested in the back line and, if so, which player would have suited the side best? Let us know in the comments below!