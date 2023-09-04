As expected, Trent Alexander-Arnold has stepped down from the England squad for their upcoming international fixtures. Jarell Quansah has also been withdrawn, from the U20 team.

Liverpool’s No. 66 won’t be joining up with his international teammates, instead staying at home to recover from a hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa.

The vice-captain had to be substituted after 71 minutes on Sunday and the injury has now been deemed severe enough to put him out of action for England’s matches against Ukraine and Scotland.

This means Alexander-Arnold can now be considered a doubt for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Wolves, which falls at 12.30pm (BST) on Saturday, September 16, immediately following the international window.

After the match vs. Villa, Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s [his] hamstring – not too serious, is his opinion.

“We have to wait for the scan.”

Meanwhile, Quansah will also remain on Merseyside over the international break. Liverpool announced he has withdrawn from England U20s but didn’t give a reason.

This could mean he is injured or that it is simply deemed more useful for him to remain with the Reds over the next couple of weeks, especially given the U20s are only due to for a training camp.

Ryan Gravenberch certainly was certainly thinking along these lines when he decided to withdraw from Netherlands U21 duty.

The Dutchman has since been criticised by the country’s first team boss, with Ronald Koeman saying: “We are not happy with [him] refusing to play for his country.”

This is despite the manager not yet picking him in any of his senior squads.

Ibrahima Konate is another staying in Liverpool; due to his current injury lay-off, he will miss his proposed France games.