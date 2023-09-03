Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to undergo a scan on a hamstring injury picked up against Aston Villa.

Alexander-Arnold wore the captain’s armband for the visit of Unai Emery’s Villa, and produced an outstanding display in a slightly tweaked role.

But after laying on a number of chances, the No. 66 was forced off the pitch midway through the second half due to a fitness issue, with Jarell Quansah taking his place.

He could be seen exchanging words with Klopp on the touchline, similar to when he pulled up against Bournemouth, and the manager gave an update after the 3-0 win.

“I’m interested as well. I don’t know exactly,” he told reporters.

“It’s [his] hamstring – not too serious, is his opinion.

“We have to wait for the scan.”

Klopp later described Liverpool’s victory as being “the perfect Sunday” bar injury to his right-back, who is likely to pull out of England duty as a result.

The 22-year-old was called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly against Scotland.

But the expectation will be that he instead focuses on his recovery, with hopes that he can return for the trip to Wolves on September 16.