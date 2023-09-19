A target date for the full opening for the Anfield Road end has been reported, and Liverpool’s most popular shirt sales have been revealed.

Joke’s on Mac Allister

OK, it has been a slow news day but this may trigger some amusement; Alexis Mac Allister has been subject to some light teasing from his teammates.

Speaking to La Nacion, the Argentine said: “Many of my teammates tease me because they say that [Klopp] is my dad now. The relationship with him is perfect.”

Mac Allister was the only one of Liverpool’s South American outfield players to start vs. Wolves.

The midfielder added: “Then they told me that he is my dad, that he can’t take me out, that I had played all the games and so they drove me crazy.

“But, beyond the joke, he is a person that I respect very much and I hope that he continues like this and that I can continue learning from him on the pitch.”

He might not be Mac Allister’s dad, but the Argentine will definitely be on the end of some big bear hugs from Klopp this season!

3 things today

Dominik Szoboszlai is the most popular name for fans to get on their shirts, according to LFC Retail – seems hard to believe that Salah isn’t top

More injury time is playing a big part in the Premier League, with 22 stoppage-time goals in 48 games this season, compared to five in last season’s first five matchdays

Since the 2020-21 Premier League season, only two players have recorded a quicker top sprint speed than Dominik Szoboszlai against Wolves on Saturday (36.76km/h), report Opta – he really does have everything

Latest Liverpool FC news

Paul Joyce reports in the Times that Liverpool hope to have “a 61,000 capacity crowd” at the men’s Merseyside Derby on October 21 – it’s optimistic given the delays

The club have confirmed a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with shipping giant UPS – combined with Peloton and Google deals, This Is Anfield understands the trio of partnerships is set to net the club as much as £35 million

Curtis Jones has become just the third LFC Academy graduate since Steven Gerrard to make 100 Liverpool appearances – the others are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling

Latest chat from elsewhere

Harry Kane says Harry Maguire has been subject to “unnecessary scrutiny” and “scapegoated” – the pair’s teams face each other as Bayern Munich play Man United on Wednesday

Former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson has recovered from his illness and will take charge of Crystal Palace, against Fulham, on Saturday

A Newcastle fan is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan on Monday, Italian police have confirmed

Video of the day and matches of the night

If you missed last night’s Live at 5 show from This Is Anfield, you can find a snippet below and watch the full show across our YouTube and podcast platforms.

It is strange not to be involved, but the Champions League can still provide entertainment this season.

Tonight, AC Milan play Newcastle at 5.45pm (BST) but, if that has passed, other fixtures include PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund and Feyenoord vs. Celtic, a rerun of the 1970 final, at 8pm.