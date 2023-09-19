★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Anfield Road target date & most popular shirt revealed – Latest LFC News

A target date for the full opening for the Anfield Road end has been reported, and Liverpool’s most popular shirt sales have been revealed.

 

Joke’s on Mac Allister

OK, it has been a slow news day but this may trigger some amusement; Alexis Mac Allister has been subject to some light teasing from his teammates.

Speaking to La Nacion, the Argentine said: “Many of my teammates tease me because they say that [Klopp] is my dad now. The relationship with him is perfect.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, manager Jürgen Klopp, Kostas Tsimikas, assistant manager Peter Krawietz, Wataru Endo, first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg, head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer, Stefan Bajcetic look on from the bench during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mac Allister was the only one of Liverpool’s South American outfield players to start vs. Wolves.

The midfielder added: “Then they told me that he is my dad, that he can’t take me out, that I had played all the games and so they drove me crazy.

“But, beyond the joke, he is a person that I respect very much and I hope that he continues like this and that I can continue learning from him on the pitch.”

He might not be Mac Allister’s dad, but the Argentine will definitely be on the end of some big bear hugs from Klopp this season!

 

3 things today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • More injury time is playing a big part in the Premier League, with 22 stoppage-time goals in 48 games this season, compared to five in last season’s first five matchdays
  • Since the 2020-21 Premier League season, only two players have recorded a quicker top sprint speed than Dominik Szoboszlai against Wolves on Saturday (36.76km/h), report Opta – he really does have everything

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, August 22, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the redevelopment of the Anfield Road expansion. The redevelopment of the stand was halted after the main contractor Buckingham Group filed for administration. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Paul Joyce reports in the Times that Liverpool hope to have “a 61,000 capacity crowd” at the men’s Merseyside Derby on October 21 – it’s optimistic given the delays

  • The club have confirmed a new multi-year sponsorship agreement with shipping giant UPS – combined with Peloton and Google deals, This Is Anfield understands the trio of partnerships is set to net the club as much as £35 million

  • Curtis Jones has become just the third LFC Academy graduate since Steven Gerrard to make 100 Liverpool appearances – the others are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Harry Kane of England looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

  • Harry Kane says Harry Maguire has been subject to “unnecessary scrutiny” and “scapegoated” – the pair’s teams face each other as Bayern Munich play Man United on Wednesday

  • A Newcastle fan is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Milan on Monday, Italian police have confirmed

 

Video of the day and matches of the night

If you missed last night’s Live at 5 show from This Is Anfield, you can find a snippet below and watch the full show across our YouTube and podcast platforms.

It is strange not to be involved, but the Champions League can still provide entertainment this season.

Tonight, AC Milan play Newcastle at 5.45pm (BST) but, if that has passed, other fixtures include PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund and Feyenoord vs. Celtic, a rerun of the 1970 final, at 8pm.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023