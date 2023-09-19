Mohamed Salah‘s place as the most popular name on the back of Liverpool shirts has been taken, with the club revealing the top 10 for 2023/24.

For the previous two seasons, Salah was the best-selling name and number on the back of Liverpool shirts, according to LFC Retail.

But the Egyptian has now been ousted as favourite among supporters, with Dominik Szoboszlai revealed in pole position for the 2023/24 campaign.

Szoboszlai is one of two new signings in the club’s top 10, joined by Alexis Mac Allister in third, while there are two new entries from last season’s list in Alisson and Cody Gakpo.

Salah has dropped down to second place, with Darwin Nunez falling two places, Luis Diaz moving four and Virgil van Dijk three.

The inclusion of Alisson is an interesting one, with goalkeeper shirts typically not selling as well as outfield shirts.

Thiago and Harvey Elliott have both dropped out of the top 10 entirely after placing last season, with Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson also making way.

It is perhaps no surprise that Szoboszlai has become so popular among fans, and not solely due to the excitement around his £60 million move from RB Leipzig.

Hungary’s captain has taken the No. 8 shirt vacated by Naby Keita but made most famous by Steven Gerrard, and his performances so far have lived up to the billing.

Notable omissions from Liverpool’s top 10 best-sellers include Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, while Ryan Gravenberch‘s arrival clearly came too late.

Liverpool’s top 10 most popular shirts

1. Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

2. Mohamed Salah – 11

3. Alexis Mac Allister – 10

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 66

5. Darwin Nunez – 9

6. Luis Diaz – 7

7. Alisson – 1

8. Virgil van Dijk – 4

9. Cody Gakpo – 18

10. Andy Robertson – 26

