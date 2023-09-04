Your first Liverpool news overview of the week brings the latest on one newcomer’s decision to turn down an international call-up and plenty more.

Gravenberch withdraws from international duty

And no, he’s not injured.

Instead of joining up with the Netherlands U21 squad, Ryan Gravenberch has decided to remain on Merseyside for the international break.

It is positive news for the manager who will be keen to integrate him quickly, with plenty of fixtures on the horizon.

It is less positive for the Netherlands U21s coach, Michael Reiziger. He has reacted, saying: “No, I don’t think it’s a good decision, that’s what I told him. I really don’t think it’s a good decision.”

First-team manager Ronald Koeman also added that the Netherlands are “not happy” with Gravenberch’s choice.

While Gravenberch has strong competition for a spot in the starting XI, there will be plenty of game time for the 21-year-old across the four competitions Liverpool are involved in this season.

Some signings take a while to get up to speed with Jurgen Klopp‘s style of play while others, like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, bed straight in. Only time will tell how quickly Gravenberch becomes a key figure for Klopp.

3 things today: Klopp’s Europa dilemma & no Salah “concern”

Klopp will be forced to cut a player for the Europa League squad, with Ben Doak or Adrian most likely to be left out – read why here

Andy Robertson has said “there’s no concern” about Mo Salah leaving – just three more days left of speculation for this summer, thankfully

Ibrahima Konate has been ruled out of the France squad due to his current injury – he shouldn’t have been included in the first place

Latest Liverpool FC news

After several injury issues, Kaide Gordon made his first appearance for 19 months yesterday, playing for the U21s – the match ended in defeat to Middlesbrough

Nat Phillips was absent from Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers, while Fabio Carvalho continues to struggle for minutes at RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that his goal on Sunday was the result of work on the training ground

What else is happening?

Jadon Sancho has claimed he is a “scapegoat” at Man United following recent criticism from Erik ten Hag, time to grab the popcorn! (Sky Sports)

Kyle Walker has admitted he was “close” to leaving Man City this summer following interest from Bayern Munich (BBC)

Andre Onana has come out of international retirement to join up with the Cameroon squad, he must fancy a break from Old Trafford already! (The Athletic)

Video of the day and match of the night

Our ‘Live at 5’ show is back to react to another big three points against Aston Villa.

Join us in real-time at 5pm (BST) or later, in video or audio form, on all your usual platforms when it suits you!

There’s no Premier League Monday night football to enjoy this week, but you can catch Reading’s trip to Cambridge if you’re looking for a football fix.

The League One clash is live on Sky Sports Football and gets underway at 8pm.