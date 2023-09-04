★ PREMIUM
Gravenberch decision, no Salah “concern” & Konate fitness – Latest LFC News

Your first Liverpool news overview of the week brings the latest on one newcomer’s decision to turn down an international call-up and plenty more.

 

Gravenberch withdraws from international duty

And no, he’s not injured.

Instead of joining up with the Netherlands U21 squad, Ryan Gravenberch has decided to remain on Merseyside for the international break.

It is positive news for the manager who will be keen to integrate him quickly, with plenty of fixtures on the horizon.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's new signing Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is less positive for the Netherlands U21s coach, Michael Reiziger. He has reacted, saying: “No, I don’t think it’s a good decision, that’s what I told him. I really don’t think it’s a good decision.”

First-team manager Ronald Koeman also added that the Netherlands are “not happy” with Gravenberch’s choice.

While Gravenberch has strong competition for a spot in the starting XI, there will be plenty of game time for the 21-year-old across the four competitions Liverpool are involved in this season.

Some signings take a while to get up to speed with Jurgen Klopp‘s style of play while others, like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, bed straight in. Only time will tell how quickly Gravenberch becomes a key figure for Klopp.

 

3 things today: Klopp’s Europa dilemma & no Salah “concern”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Andy Robertson has said “there’s no concern” about Mo Salah leaving – just three more days left of speculation for this summer, thankfully
  • Ibrahima Konate has been ruled out of the France squad due to his current injury – he shouldn’t have been included in the first place

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

SAALFELDEN, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, July 26, 2022: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon (L) walks back to the team hotel with press officer Kevin Guy after a training session during the club's pre-season training camp in Austria. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

What else is happening?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 25, 2023: Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jadon Sancho has claimed he is a “scapegoat” at Man United following recent criticism from Erik ten Hag, time to grab the popcorn! (Sky Sports)

  • Kyle Walker has admitted he was “close” to leaving Man City this summer following interest from Bayern Munich (BBC)

  • Andre Onana has come out of international retirement to join up with the Cameroon squad, he must fancy a break from Old Trafford already! (The Athletic)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Our ‘Live at 5’ show is back to react to another big three points against Aston Villa.

Join us in real-time at 5pm (BST) or later, in video or audio form, on all your usual platforms when it suits you!

There’s no Premier League Monday night football to enjoy this week, but you can catch Reading’s trip to Cambridge if you’re looking for a football fix.

The League One clash is live on Sky Sports Football and gets underway at 8pm.

