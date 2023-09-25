We’ve got all the Liverpool reaction from beating West Ham as well as news building up to Leicester in the League Cup.

Salah’s got in to Harvard… kind of

Well, not quite. Thankfully, the prestigious American university haven’t come in with a bid for Mohamed Salah.

What their business school will be doing, though, is using his agent’s contract negotiations in a case study.

New case alert! ? An examination of the unparalleled Mohamed Salah, his agent Ramy Abbas, and their contract negotiations with Liverpool FC last summer. ? Big thanks to @MoSalah and @RamyCol for offering a look behind the scenes, @taherelmoataz, @liverpoolfc, and @ianlynam. ? pic.twitter.com/NSBvVCMmj7 — Anita Elberse (@anitaelberse) September 24, 2023

The study will be around Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa’s, decision to hold out for more money, despite the winger being almost 30 years old at the time.

We’re not sure what the academics say, but as long he stays at Liverpool, Mo is getting an A* from me!

3 things today

West Ham boss David Moyes has said he is “fed up” of losing at Anfield – the former Everton coach is yet to win there in the Premier League, despite his long managerial career

After Klopp criticised LASK’s pitch, the club have responded saying they hope to have the issues resolved in October – more details here on how it could affect the Europa League

In just his second start for Besiktas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the winning goal as they came from behind to beat Kayserispor 2-1 at home – he’ll have the fans firmly on his side now!

Mini loan watch

Fabio Carvalho started his first RB Leipzig game. He completed just 13 passes and was brought off with 20 minutes left to play

Tyler Morton also got his first start. He helped Hull beat Stoke 3-1 away and provided an arbitrary assist

Sepp van den Berg was dropped by his Mainz manager, but it didn’t help his team – they lost for the fourth time this season

Liverpool’s 18-year-old goalkeeper, Luke Hewitson, kept a clean sheet but then failed to save any of Avro’s four penalties as Stalybridge Celtic were knocked out of the FA Trophy

Left-back Owen Beck and goalkeeper Harvey Davies also played 90 minutes, for Dundee and Crewe respectively

Click here for the full round-up of how Liverpool’s loanees got on at the weekend

Latest chat from elsewhere

Kylian Mbappe went off with a suspected ankle injury as Paris St-Germain thrashed their rivals, Marseille, 4-0

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid 3-1 at home, with goals from former Madrid player Alvaro Morata and former Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann – a tough one to take!

There were no Liverpool players in Garth Crooks’ BBC team of the week – quite happy for the Reds to go under the radar, personally

Video of the day and match of the night

Monday means Live at 5. You can get involved LIVE or catch up using YouTube or your podcast provider of choice!

There are slim pickings for football on television tonight. Getting underway at 8pm (BST) is Coventry vs. Huddersfield.

The Championship fixture is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.