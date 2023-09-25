It is no wonder David Moyes is “fed up” after another trip to Anfield ended without a win, he has now had 20 unsuccessful attempts to break the duck.

Sunday’s visit from West Ham was the 20th time Moyes has arrived at Anfield as the opposing manager, the 19 previous never heralded a victory.

His time with Everton, Sunderland, Man United and now the Hammers has ended with seven draws and now 13 defeats, and only Bobby Robson (23) visited Anfield more as a manager without ever winning.

It is quite the string of results, and while a Liverpool fan may find it amusing, Moyes is rather “fed up” after his team “played quite well” in his latest attempt to end the run.

“When you come here, I’ve been here so many times – I actually think we played quite well today, did a lot of good things,” Moyes said post-match.

“But I come away from here too often saying the same things, so I’m a bit fed up saying it.

“But I’ve got to say Mickey had a great chance with a header, the ‘keeper made a great save off Tomas Soucek so we had moments ourselves and so did Liverpool, but you’d expect that here.

He continued: “We had good control but having the magic moments to get the chance [was limited]. If you come here you might only get three chances, while Liverpool will have 10.

“You have to hope that they will miss nine of them. You have got to hope that when you get three you can take two of them somehow and get yourself a result.”

Per FotMob, Liverpool had seven big chances to West Ham‘s three – the visitors failed to make any count and in the second half, Jurgen Klopp‘s side were too much to handle.

The result not only extends Moyes’ Anfield woes, but also means he has now lost 25 times against Liverpool as a manager, losing by an aggregate scoreline of 55-13 in those defeats. Ouch.

But it is not just trips to Liverpool that cause Moyes trouble, as he has also yet to win a Premier League away match against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United.