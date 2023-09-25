Fabio Carvalho finally got his first start for RB Leipzig while Tyler Morton continued his strong start to life at Hull City.

After leaving for a season-long loan at RB Leipzig, it has been a difficult start for Carvalho in Germany.

This weekend, though, he was handed his first start after playing just 44 minutes across the previous six matches. Against Borussia Monchengladbach, the Portuguese lined up on the left wing in a formation that resembled 4-4-2.

Having made little impact – Carvalho completed just 13 passes – he was withdrawn as part of a triple substitution with 20 minutes left to play. Five minutes later, substitute Timo Werner scored the winner.

Morton had a considerably better afternoon, helping Hull to a 3-1 away victory on Sunday.

Having made two substitute appearances already, manager Liam Rosenior started the midfielder and Morton responded by providing his second assist for the club.

In truth, the assist was actually just a simple sideways pass for Regan Slater, who struck from range, but the 20-year-old still repaid his manager’s faith with a strong performance.

After three defeats in four Bundesliga matches, Sepp van den Berg was dropped to the bench for Mainz, but it didn’t improve his team’s fortunes as they lost 2-1 to Augsburg. In the end, the centre-back was brought on to no avail with 20 minutes to go.

Midfielder Dominic Corness is yet to start a Swiss Super League game this season, but he was involved in a good 3-2 win for Yverdon Sport at the weekend. He played the last 15 minutes as his team beat Mo Salah‘s former side, FC Basel.

In the goalkeeping department, Harvey Davies won with Crewe against Colchester, while Luke Hewitson kept another clean sheet.

However, Hewitson’s afternoon ended in disappointment as Stalybridge Celtic were knocked out of the FA Trophy on penalties to Avro, with the ‘keeper unable to save any of the opposition’s spot-kicks.

In Scotland, Owen Beck continued his ever-present record for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership as they drew 2-2 against Kilmarnock.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) – 70 mins vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

– 70 mins vs. Borussia Monchengladbach Dominic Corness (Yverdon Sport) – 13 mins vs. FC Basel

– 13 mins vs. FC Basel Sepp van den Berg (Mainz) – 21 mins vs. Augsburg

– 21 mins vs. Augsburg Tyler Morton (Hull) – 90 mins vs. Stoke

– 90 mins vs. Stoke Harvey Davies (Crewe) – 90 mins vs. Colchester

– 90 mins vs. Colchester Owen Beck (Dundee) – 90 mins vs. Kilmarnock

– 90 mins vs. Kilmarnock Luke Hewitson (Stalybridge Celtic) – 90 mins vs. Avro

Not used: Anderson Arroyo, James Balagizi, Luca Stephenson, Jakub Ojrzynski, James Norris

Suspended: Billy Koumetio

Injured: Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams