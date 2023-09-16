In a Liverpool defence which looked like they had “met in the car park,” Jurgen Klopp believes Jarell Quansah made a “statement” on his full debut.

After back-to-back appearances off the bench against Newcastle and Aston Villa, Quansah made his first start for Liverpool on their trip to Wolves.

It came in difficult circumstances, with Ibrahima Konate not fully fit and Virgil van Dijk suspended, and the 20-year-old came into a disjointed back line.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip struggled on the opposite side of the defence in the first half at Molineux, but Quansah remained composed and stayed that way when Liverpool found form after the break.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 victory, Klopp was asked how he felt his No. 78 coped with the occasion.

“He did well, eh? He did really well, was really good. It’s a nice, wonderful experience for him,” the manager replied.

“He came on now always in very decisive moments. It’s not that he came on to close games or whatever, we had to do something there.

“Today he was good, I have to say.

“In such a disorganised team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement, absolutely.

“So really happy for him, he’s obviously pretty happy in the moment as well. Good boy.”

The fact that Quansah was able to impress despite the struggles elsewhere is a testament to his quality, with the youngster unfazed by the battle in front of him.

Klopp added to the comments from his press conference in a post-match interview with BBC Sport, in which he joked that it felt like the rest of his defence had “met in the car park.”

“He did exceptionally well. In possession as well he was calm,” the manager explained.

“It was like we had just met in the car park before the game with the organisation in the first half!

“But he played really well.”

Quansah lasted 82 minutes before being forced off with cramp, having spent the international break working at the AXA Training Centre after pulling out of England U20s duty.

While absences almost forced his inclusion, it is clear that Klopp and his staff have high hopes for the Warrington-born defender.