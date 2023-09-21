Liverpool begin their first Europa League campaign since 2016 with a trip to Austria to face LASK. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Raiffeisen Arena is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Marco Di Bello.
Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.
Teams
LASK: Lawal; Luckeneder, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Renner; Ljubicic, Havel, Zulj
Subs: Siebenhandl, Bello, Talovierov, Stojkovic, Ljubic, Ba, Kone, Balic, Usor, Mustapha, Goiginger, Darboe
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Robertson, Matip, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Blog loads above.
Fan Comments