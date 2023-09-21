★ PREMIUM
LINZ, AUSTRIA - Thursday, September 21, 2023: A general view of the stadium before the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 1 game between LASK and Liverpool FC at the Raiffeisen Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

LIVE: LASK vs. Liverpool – Follow the Europa League clash here!

Liverpool begin their first Europa League campaign since 2016 with a trip to Austria to face LASK. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Raiffeisen Arena is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Marco Di Bello.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

LASK: Lawal; Luckeneder, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Renner; Ljubicic, Havel, Zulj

Subs: Siebenhandl, Bello, Talovierov, Stojkovic, Ljubic, Ba, Kone, Balic, Usor, Mustapha, Goiginger, Darboe

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Robertson, Matip, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.

