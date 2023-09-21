Liverpool begin their first Europa League campaign since 2016 with a trip to Austria to face LASK. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Raiffeisen Arena is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Marco Di Bello.

Adam Beattie

Teams

LASK: Lawal; Luckeneder, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Renner; Ljubicic, Havel, Zulj

Subs: Siebenhandl, Bello, Talovierov, Stojkovic, Ljubic, Ba, Kone, Balic, Usor, Mustapha, Goiginger, Darboe

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Robertson, Matip, Quansah, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota

