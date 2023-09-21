Liverpool are back in Europe with a first-ever meeting with LASK and Jurgen Klopp has 23 senior players at his disposal for the occasion.

The Reds will kick off Group E in the Europa League with a trip to Austria as they face two games in a week for the first time this season.

It means fans are expecting to see a rotated team and opportunities given to a number of fringe players, but the manager will still be hell-bent on starting the European campaign with all three points.

As is often the case, Klopp has a number of fitness issues to contend with and will naturally have one eye on the meeting with West Ham less than 72 hours after the final whistle.

Here is a look at who is available and who will miss out on Thursday evening:

Trent Alexander-Arnold was absent from Wednesday’s training session and will not be available for selection in Austria as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Thiago also didn’t feature in the preparations for LASK as he continues to battle his way back from the hip injury which has kept him out of action since April.

His fellow countryman and midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is yet to make his return for the Reds but is in contention having recorded 26 minutes on international duty with Spain U21s.

Conor Bradley remains out with a long-term back problem that is likely to keep him sidelined until at least November.

Adrian is fit and did train with the side ahead of the contest, but he was left out of Klopp’s Europa League squad and is, therefore, not eligible to play on Thursday.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. LASK

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak