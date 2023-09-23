Liverpool have confirmed the 23-man squad that will make the trip to Austria, with Ben Doak on the plane as Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on Merseyside.

The 24-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury, which kept him out of international duty with England and saw him miss the 3-1 win over Wolves, plus training on Wednesday.

It appears the plan is for him to continue the recovery process at the AXA Training Centre, with a view to working towards making his return against West Ham at Anfield this Sunday.

The Reds will open their Europa League campaign at LASK in what will be the club’s first game in the competition since the 2016 final defeat against Sevilla.

They will do so without their new vice-captain, but 17-year-old Ben Doak has travelled with the squad for their European opener.

The youngster is expected to play his part as the Reds get their European campaign underway and Klopp’s squad selection backs up his words that the team will not be ‘experimental’ on Thursday.

The wait for Thiago‘s return to action continues, meanwhile, with the Spaniard not included in the squad for the match as his rehab continues after hip surgery earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the midfielder has been “running” in training as he previewed the Wolves game but gave very little else away in terms of a timeline.

There were no surprises in the squad confirmed by the club, with Mohamed Salah part of the travelling party – who will, no doubt, be insistent on playing his part.

Liverpool’s 23-man squad for LASK

Goalkeepers: Allisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Jones, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak