Liverpool had two defensive injuries to concerns themselves with over the break, Jurgen Klopp delivered good and bad news over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate injuries for the trip to Wolves.

Not long after the manager conceded Liverpool needed ‘luck’ when it came to injuries at the back, he was hit with issues for Konate and Alexander-Arnold.

And he had good news to share about the former and less so for the latter.

When you throw Virgil van Dijk‘s suspension into the mix, it leaves quite a few a gaps to fill, and that includes at right-back, as he confirmed his No. 66 is not available for the trip to Wolves.

“No concern [about his injury], he is not available,” Klopp told reporters. “We knew that before. He didn’t train with the team once yet, will take a little bit.

“Not the worst hamstring injury you can have, but it is a hamstring injury. They barely heal in two weeks and this one didn’t.

“He’s running already, but we hope he can start start ball work early next week, but we will see.”

Alexander-Arnold was given a two-week timeframe for his recovery after his injury against Aston Villa, and took part in an individual session on Thursday.

Liverpool will not want to rush him back into action with a game every midweek and weekend until the October international break and that will leave Joe Gomez to fill the gap at right-back.

Onto the good news, Konate has made his return to team training and has “trained two days with the team,” meaning he is available for the trip to Wolves.

The Frenchman has missed the last two victories, plus the international break with France, with a hamstring injury, and he is expected to lineup alongside Joel Matip.

As for other injury news, Thiago “is running” and Darwin Nunez is a “we will see” after muscle complaints with Uruguay.