Liverpool will kick off their League Cup campaign against Leicester on Wednesday night and the manager has a number of fitness doubts to contend with.

The Reds were knocked out in the last 16 against Man City in last season’s competition and will be looking to make an improved run this time around.

Pep Lijnders addressed the media prior to the game – as is often the case in League Cup press conferences – and gave an update on the fitness of a number of senior players.

Here is a look at who is in contention and who is missing for the clash against the Foxes:

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training with the side, but Pepijn Lijnders said that the visit of Leicester will come “too soon” for the right-back.

He is still working his way back from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since the 3-0 win against Aston Villa and it appears the weekend’s meeting with Tottenham is a more likely point for his return.

Thiago is yet to fully join back up with the squad at Kirkby and remains unavailable for selection ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Conor Bradley is battling with a long-term back issue and is likely to be out of action until November at the earliest.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leicester

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak