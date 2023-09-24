Liverpool return to Premier League action against West Ham this weekend and question marks remain over the fitness of a number of senior players.

The Reds made it five wins in a row as they came from behind to beat LASK 3-1 in their Europa League opener and will be keen to uphold that momentum on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp named a completely changed 11 from the side that took three points from Wolves five days earlier and the nature of the turnaround means we can expect further tweaks against the Hammers.

A mixture of short and long-term injury issues will be on the boss’ mind as he plots his selection for this one, as well as having one eye on those who played 90 minutes on Thursday night in Austria.

Here is a look at who is available and who could miss out on Sunday afternoon:

Ryan Gravenberch saw his full debut cut short as he was replaced by Mohamed Salah with 15 minutes to go against LASK due to cramp and it is uncertain whether he will be fit to feature this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not train with the squad on Wednesday as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since Aston Villa and remains a doubt for West Ham.

Thiago is yet to feature this season having been sidelined with a hip injury since April and also wasn’t seen in training during Wednesday’s session.

Virgil van Dijk is available to make his Premier League return having served an extended two-game ban following the red card against Newcastle.

Conor Bradley is likely to be out until November at the earliest as he continues to nurse a long-term back issue.

• Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham – 4 places up for grabs?

Liverpool’s available squad vs. West Ham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold*, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch*, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak

* Doubtful