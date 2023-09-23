Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend and Jurgen Klopp has got a quick turnaround to contend with as he ponders his team selection.

Less than 72 hours after the final whistle in Austria, the Reds will take on West Ham at Anfield looking to continue their impressive start to the season.

After making 11 changes against LASK, we can expect to see yet more tweaks to the manager’s side as he deals with two games in the same week for the first time in 2023/24.

Here is how Liverpool could line up for this one.

Team news

Here’s what we know about the current fitness concerns in the squad:

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to feature having not trained with the team before they flew out to LASK

Thiago also appears to be no closer to a return having also missed Wednesday’s session

Stefan Bajcetic made his return to the side having been sidelined since March and is in contention for an appearance

Liverpool’s XI vs. West Ham

We can certainly expect Klopp to shuffle the pack again having named a fully-changed side in the Europa League opener.

Ryan Gravenberch is the only fresh fitness concern having been substituted off with cramp at the Raiffeisen Arena, but Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were expected to return to the side regardless.

Here’s how it might look on Sunday:

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to return in the middle alongside Curtis Jones

Joe Gomez to step back in at right-back in the absence of Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah to take his place at the top of the pitch with Cody Gakpo

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

The short gap between fixtures will give Klopp plenty to consider and the relative lack of current injuries affords him a number of options

Luis Diaz was involved from the start against LASK and could be in line for a rest having featured in every game so far this season, while Darwin Nunez has been largely restricted to substitute appearances and will be hoping to keep his place up front.

Harvey Elliott has come on from the bench all five of the Reds’ Premier League games so far and will be looking to follow on from his start in Europe.

The manager will be keen to use Alexander-Arnold should he be deemed fit enough and he would almost certainly regain his place if he is capable.

Here is how an alternate side might shape up:

Diogo Jota to take Diaz’s place having been rested against LASK

Elliott to replace Jones next to Szoboszlai in midfield

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to be the two changes in the back four

Nunez to lead the line having started against LASK

This is how Liverpool would look:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Whichever way Klopp chooses to go, it is going to be an almost unrecognisable side from the one that got the job done against LASK.

The Reds will be hoping that the winning feeling they maintained in Austria will carry them into battle at Anfield for what would be their sixth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Up the Reds!