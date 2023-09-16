Liverpool return from the international break with a trip to Wolves this weekend and Jurgen Klopp will be without some of his key men at the back.

The Reds navigated a tough start to the season by picking up 10 points from a possible 12 from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

The last visit to Molineux ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat and the manager will be keen to ensure that that result is reversed this time around.

Klopp’s players largely returned from their international commitments unscathed, but there are still some fitness issues for the manager to contend with as he selects his team.

Here is a look at who is available and who could miss out for the Saturday lunchtime clash:

Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be available for selection as he continues his recovery from the hamstring duty that kept him out of international duty with England.

In more positive news, Ibrahima Konate is in contention for a place, with Klopp confirming in his pre-match press conference that the French defender has returned to full training.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for the contest having picked up a muscle problem on his travels with Uruguay and faces a quick turnaround time having played against Ecuador late on Tuesday night.

Stefan Bajcetic got his first minutes since March with Spain U21s and could feature this weekend, but Thiago remains absent with the hip problem that has kept him out since April.

Conor Bradley continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines, while captain Virgil van Dijk will also be forced to watch on as he serves his extended ban following the dismissal at Newcastle.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Wolves

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Jaros, Pitaluga

Defenders: Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Clark, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak