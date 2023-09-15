Liverpool lineup vs. Wolves – Klopp to make 4 necessary changes?

Jurgen Klopp has quite a few selection decisions to make for the trip to Wolves with suspension, injuries and late returns from international duty to consider.

The international break is over and we can all rejoice. But it is an early start for the Reds in a kick-off time they were not too fond of last season.

The hope is that record will experience a change in fortunes starting at Wolves, with Liverpool aiming to add to the 10 points they amassed in their first four games of the season.

Klopp has plenty to consider when it comes to his team selection, with the international break to play a big role in his final decisions.

There are calls to make and here’s how they could play out at Molineux.

Team News

There were a number of issues to clear up and Klopp assisted with his latest team update:

Liverpool’s lineup vs. Wolves

There are fewer obvious choices at right-back than Joe Gomez, though that will see a change in how Liverpool set up on the ball as the No. 2 and No. 66 are certainly different profiles.

The shuffle will allow Konate to slot back in at centre-back alongside Joel Matip, which would be only their third start together in the league since the beginning of 2022/23.

Alexis Mac Allister could well start from the bench after his late return to Liverpool, while it would be no surprise to see two changes in the front three.

This would represent four changes from the last time the Reds took to the pitch:

Gomez to take on right-back duties in Alexander-Arnold’s absence

Konate returns next to Matip in central defence

Endo back in the XI as Jones retains place on left

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo join Mo Salah in attack

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

The abovementioned lineup is what we are likely to see, but Klopp could surprise us with a fresh face and a durable Mac Allister.

A start is probably too soon for new signing Ryan Gravenberch but Liverpool’s World Cup winner could yet be named in the XI if he is deemed to have recovered well from his late return after 162 minutes with Argentina.

After 180 intense minutes for Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas could be looked at after he played only 90 during the break though this would mean further changes to the back-line.

Tsimikas to take over from Robertson for ‘fresher’ legs

Mac Allister puts his hand up to join Jones and Szoboszlai

Salah, Jota and Gakpo to make up front three

These tweaks would see the Reds shape up as follows:

Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Whatever the personnel Klopp selects for his XI, they ought to have enough firepower to get the job done against a Wolves side who have won one of their four games so far.

Though, the Reds have a miserable record in 12.30 kick-offs, having won none of their six last season. Safe to say, that needs changing!

We could see Gravenberch involved off the bench for the first time since his move, and let’s hope his first experience is with a full complement of players.

Three points please, Reds!