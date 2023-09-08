★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
20% OFF EVERYTHING!

LFC RED WEEK SALE

SHOP NOW
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Mo Salah staying a “big win” after “embarrassing” transfer coverage

With the Saudi Arabia transfer window now closed, fans can wave goodbye to the exhausting stories surrounding Mohamed Salah‘s future for the summer.

The Egyptian has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent weeks as Al-Ittihad attempted to lure him to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from the Middle East on transfer deadline day in England but rumours indicated another approach would follow.

It transpired that that wasn’t the case and a move was ruled out in the final hours of Thursday’s Saudi window.

Any potential deal would have been likely to break the world transfer record, something which some fans would consider to be worth considering given that Salah has reached the age of 31.

Others believe he should remain off the table regardless of price, having already cemented his place as one of the club’s all-time greats.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to the news that the Egyptian King will be staying put at Anfield.

 

A satisfactory end to the drama…

“The wisest decision has been made imo. Call me whatever, but no other footballer in world football can help us and do what Salah does in his peak years ( until he is 34 ). The signed winger after Salah is sold will prove me right or wrong.”

Batman in the This Is Anfield comments

 

There was praise for Salah’s conduct…

 

Most are just happy the nonsense is over…

“Maximum mileage extracted from this story”

Adam Griffin in the This Is Anfield comments

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023