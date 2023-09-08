With the Saudi Arabia transfer window now closed, fans can wave goodbye to the exhausting stories surrounding Mohamed Salah‘s future for the summer.

The Egyptian has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent weeks as Al-Ittihad attempted to lure him to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer from the Middle East on transfer deadline day in England but rumours indicated another approach would follow.

It transpired that that wasn’t the case and a move was ruled out in the final hours of Thursday’s Saudi window.

Any potential deal would have been likely to break the world transfer record, something which some fans would consider to be worth considering given that Salah has reached the age of 31.

Others believe he should remain off the table regardless of price, having already cemented his place as one of the club’s all-time greats.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to the news that the Egyptian King will be staying put at Anfield.

A satisfactory end to the drama…

The beauty of the Salah situation is that he is so important to the image of the Saudi project that he could probably have a stinker of a season or even do his knee and be out for 7 months and they’ll probably still offer stupid money for him next summer. Big win for Liverpool. https://t.co/7UvHvVTmvg — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) September 8, 2023

Salah staying at Liverpool is a sign of the culture Klopp has built. Never a suggestion of the player forcing a move, which he probably could have done given what he has achieved and the money involved. — Fabio Rossi (@TheFabioRossi) September 7, 2023

Me logging in to Twitter and seeing Salah is staying pic.twitter.com/jNg9bXbVSN — Halps (@LFCHalps) September 7, 2023

“The wisest decision has been made imo. Call me whatever, but no other footballer in world football can help us and do what Salah does in his peak years ( until he is 34 ). The signed winger after Salah is sold will prove me right or wrong.” – Batman in the This Is Anfield comments

Can't get my rough cut to export because the software keeps crashing, so my tutor may not be able to look at my film at all. Which isn't great. But mohamed salah is staying, which is ultimately more important — jurassic worldie (@Lawrealnce) September 8, 2023

Looking forward to Mo Salah’s Al-Ittihad unveiling today… — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 8, 2023

There was praise for Salah’s conduct…

Salah has too much self respect to take a big bag of cash, put his feet up and become some sort of poster boy for that third rate league at this stage. FSG deserve credit for rejecting any bid but they will have known Salah's stance. Mo will only go if and when he wants to. — Carl (@Carl_M79) September 7, 2023

Salah's behaved impeccably. Not a word to the media. Not caused any trouble at the club. Just worked hard and performed on the pitch at he always does. https://t.co/ARNuTgw31h — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 7, 2023

The way Salah conducted himself in this window was IMPECCABLE. Perfect behavior. — Shahid Butt (@shahidb) September 8, 2023

#LFC 2/2 Mo Salah has an elite mentality, he carries his country, his faith, his family, and Liverpool FC on his broad shoulders, already a legend only HE will decide when he will leave! — James McCarthy* (@JamesInvictus) September 8, 2023

Salah turning down the opportunity to become the highest paid player in world football should never be taken for granted. This guy picked Europa League over generational wealth because he genuinely loves the club…pic.twitter.com/HlHenw9yr7 — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) September 7, 2023

Most are just happy the nonsense is over…

All the effort Sky Sports News have put in to selling Mo Salah might have been better spent by getting presenters and correspondents who know what they are actually talking about. — Jay Royle* (@JayRoyle) September 7, 2023

There was a lot of Saudi PR this window, they tapped out a ton of emails and messages, some colleagues bought into it big time, some didn’t. Amazing what a tactical campaign can do to column inches. pic.twitter.com/2eRCtvmJMg — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 7, 2023

Wonder what @SkySportsNews are gonna fill their days up with now that Salah is staying, embarrassing how much they’ve been desperate for him to leave only to get laughed at. Have to go back to giving YouTubers more air time now ? — ??nthony (@Anthonyje29) September 7, 2023

“Maximum mileage extracted from this story” – Adam Griffin in the This Is Anfield comments