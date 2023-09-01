★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool REJECT £150m bid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have rejected a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

After weeks of speculation, the Saudi Pro League club finally communicated a firm bid to Mike Gordon on Thursday evening.

However, This Is Anfield understands it was rejected, with the Reds determined to keep hold of their star man this summer.

Al Ittihad’s offer was worth a guaranteed £100 million, with a further £50 million worth of add-ons included.

And it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved bid as they look to bring an Arab icon to a burgeoning league.

But Liverpool are ready to stand firm, with the imminent closure of the Premier League transfer window presenting a major issue.

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah waves to supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Bayern won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Should they sell Salah beyond Friday’s transfer deadline, then the Reds would be unable to seek a replacement until January.

There is an uncertainty over when the window closes for Saudi Pro League clubs, with their official website listing the deadline as September 7 but FIFA suggesting it is September 20.

Klopp remained adamant that nothing had changed regarding his No. 11 when speaking at a press conference earlier on Friday morning.

“The position remains the same, absolutely,” he said. “No doubt about that. We cannot [sell Salah]. That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

Asked if an offer had been received, he replied: “Not as far as I know, but that doesn’t mean a lot, to be honest.”

Salah’s Liverpool contract runs until summer 2025, having agreed a new deal worth a reported £350,000 per week last summer.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023