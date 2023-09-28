Following the news that Liverpool have secured £123 million worth of investment by way of a minority stake sale, fans have had plenty to say on what it might mean for the club moving forward.

It was announced back in November that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group were “inviting offers” for the sale of the club.

Since then there has been very little to report, but it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a New York-based fund had paid £123 million to secure a minority share at Liverpool.

Naturally, supporters are hopeful that this will translate to investment in the squad, with FSG having divided the fanbase in recent years when it comes to outlay on new players.

After the news broke, the reaction quickly followed online.

Some saw the news as a good move for the club…

Queue the outrage of a bunch of fans who think selling a minor stake to reduce debt is a bad thing https://t.co/vEA6IhzEyV — Ben (@btodd_13) September 28, 2023

Any investment that helps with sustainability and financial stability will a have massively positive impact on the club… Don't let this be spun negatively because it's anything but. — – (@JoshLFC1909) September 28, 2023

Some thoughts on this news here. The money won't be used to create a warchest for Jurgen Klopp, but this is a positive development IMO. I've criticised FSG in the past for using short-term debt to fund infrastructure projects – this cash solves that issue.https://t.co/OPjlMx8fnG — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) September 28, 2023

Won’t please everyone but puts to bed any uncertainty in the medium term and means revenue can go further with less debt to repay. FSG seem to be re-engaging and team is in a good place. Much better vibes at #LFC all round. https://t.co/7arxjJisui — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 28, 2023

FSG sold some stake to pay off club debt? Take the emotion out. I’m happy with that. Rather it be out of their pocket than ours #LFC — TrentBall (@Dijkinho) September 28, 2023

Fans who moan over this stuff have forgotten we were at risk of administration before FSG came in. Be glad ownership is providing even more stability. https://t.co/h5ZzRXyQmi — Scott Stewart (@ImScottStewart) September 28, 2023

Might not be what some were hoping for but this is positive news almost any way you spin it. Boosting the financial health of the club can certainly be viewed as a good thing… https://t.co/cCbktR87fh — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 28, 2023

There were dissenting voices too…

Disappointing but if it helps us compete for the big trophies consistently then I can live with it https://t.co/RdxDEt41cS — Aidan Tha Prince (@aidanthaprince) September 28, 2023

If its not to help finance the transfer market I literally dont care! This is pointless info https://t.co/I0bJHvG00Q — Luciano (@_ItsLuciano) September 28, 2023

Not sure how I feel about this.. https://t.co/Vo1yhNeNes — Aiden ??? (@aiden_brannigan) September 28, 2023

Day ruined, night ruined, week ruined, life ruined https://t.co/RsK6dkjEYT — Youssef (@Lallanatelli) September 28, 2023

Absolutely nothing at this club will result to an increased transfer kitty. What does “keeping the balance sheet healthy” mean btw? Aren’t we the third highest revenue generating, profitable club in the world? Genuinely asking if a finance person can explain this. https://t.co/RjYwyOlXlJ — Nidhi Shankar (@BoldMonk_) September 28, 2023

Others were uncertain about the long-term implications…

Key question really is what do Dynasty Equity think they are getting out of this. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) September 28, 2023

can't wait to google this lot https://t.co/nvhZMBPMLQ — sam (@_ommas_) September 28, 2023

So many unnecessary words. https://t.co/hFOYHGEmkq — Laura Lawrence ?? (@YICETOR) September 28, 2023

Nearly a year since that first report… https://t.co/nZfIUtX5y1 — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) September 28, 2023

New investment may not be FSG takeover fans wanted – but it could be ideal

There are plenty who remain firmly against the model under which the club currently operates, but the investment has been welcomed by many supporters.

Liverpool’s ownership will continue to be a divisive topic, but the news represents a step forward almost a year on from reports that FSG were seeking investors.

Whether the additional cash translates to a palpable improvement on the pitch remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that it comes as a boost as from a financial sustainability standpoint.