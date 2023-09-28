★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry (L) and wife Linda Pizzuti before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Positive news” but transfer questions asked – Fans react to £123m Liverpool investment

Following the news that Liverpool have secured £123 million worth of investment by way of a minority stake sale, fans have had plenty to say on what it might mean for the club moving forward.

It was announced back in November that Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group were “inviting offers” for the sale of the club.

Since then there has been very little to report, but it was confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a New York-based fund had paid £123 million to secure a minority share at Liverpool.

Naturally, supporters are hopeful that this will translate to investment in the squad, with FSG having divided the fanbase in recent years when it comes to outlay on new players.

After the news broke, the reaction quickly followed online.

 

Some saw the news as a good move for the club…

 

There were dissenting voices too…

 

Others were uncertain about the long-term implications…

New investment may not be FSG takeover fans wanted – but it could be ideal

There are plenty who remain firmly against the model under which the club currently operates, but the investment has been welcomed by many supporters.

Liverpool’s ownership will continue to be a divisive topic, but the news represents a step forward almost a year on from reports that FSG were seeking investors.

Whether the additional cash translates to a palpable improvement on the pitch remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that it comes as a boost as from a financial sustainability standpoint.

