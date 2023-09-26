Tuesday saw Jurgen Klopp‘s right-hand man address the media as Liverpool prepare to begin their League Cup journey for 2023/24.

Leicester “too early” for Trent

While Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a full return to training, it appears fans won’t be seeing him in League Cup action on Wednesday night.

The right-back has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Reds’ 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the start of the month and he withdrew from the England squad for their recent international fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold missed the wins over Wolves, LASK and West Ham as he worked his way back to fitness, with Pepijn Lijnders admitting in his pre-Leicester press conference that the visit of Leicester will come “too early” for him to make a return.

It appears the trip to Tottenham this weekend is more likely to be the point at which the 24-year-old gets himself back out on the pitch.

He will be forced to watch on for the fourth game in a row on Wednesday evening as he continues his recovery, but it sounds like we won’t have much longer to wait.

Lijnders previews Leicester

Ben Doak is likely to start against the Foxes, with the assistant manager revealing that the Reds “need to make changes” on Wednesday

Stefan Bajcetic is not considered as a long-term option at right-back by the coaches at Liverpool

The wait for Thiago to return to full training goes on, with Lijnders admitting the Reds “miss” the midfielder

Lijnders is hoping Caoimhin Kelleher will remain at Anfield “for a long time” and has described the reserve goalkeeper as “world-class”

James Maddison is likely to be fit for the weekend’s visit of the Reds, but four players are set to miss out for Ange Postecoglu’s side

Xabi Alonso is being lined up by Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti as manager of the Galacticos next summer

Chelsea are said to have turned down the chance to sign Declan Rice in the summer to avoid being duped into paying an ‘English premium’, so they went for the bargain Moises Caicedo instead! (Mirror)

Thomas Frank insists he has no intention of selling Ivan Toney in January amid reported interest from various Premier League clubs (Sky Sports)

Phil Jones has made a surprise return to Man United – aged 31 – as he works towards earning a PFA qualification, remember when Fergie said he’d be their greatest-ever player? (Daily Mail)

