Wednesday’s news from planet Liverpool includes renewed interest in a Brazilian you might recognise and more rumours about our Egyptian King, annoyingly!

Reds ‘haven’t parked’ Andre

Liverpool may have made four midfield signings over the summer, but one of the targets from that window remains on the horizon.

Andre was linked to Anfield at various points before the 2023/24 season got underway, but his progress in the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense ultimately hampered those negotiations.

The Reds failed in their attempts to land defensive midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia before eventually turning to Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

Endo has started just one Premier League game since his arrival, with Alexis Mac Allister being the man who has predominantly operated in the No. 6 position.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle has indicated that Liverpool “have not forgotten” about Andre, nor have they “haven’t “parked their interest” in the player, opening the door for a January pursuit.

It currently appears that Jurgen Klopp could use another option in that area and there may prove to be a reason for waiting an extra six months to land the 22-year-old.

3 things today: Salah ‘talks’ & Trent admission

The transfer window doesn’t reopen for over two and a half months, but that hasn’t stopped Saudi Arabia links to Mohamed Salah resurfacing, unfortunately!

In more positive Salah news, the Egyptian surprised refugee fans during an LFC Foundation session in which his advice was to “make your dreams come true”

Trent Alexander-Arnold surprisingly named a current free agent as one of the toughest opposition players he has faced in his career

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool are reportedly one of three clubs Xabi Alonso would be allowed to move to from Bayer Leverkusen due to a clause in the manager’s contract

Romeo Lavia’s latest injury update suggests the Reds may have dodged a bullet in not signing the Belgian midfielder

Liverpool’s trip to Toulouse next month is expected to attract the French side’s biggest attendance in over a year

What else is going on?

Harry Maguire has revealed that David Beckham reached out to him following abuse he received during England’s win over Scotland in September (Sky Sports)

Wayne Rooney has promised to “elevate Birmingham City to the next level” after replacing John Eustace as manager this week (Guardian)

Lionel Messi will not join a European side on loan when the MLS season comes to a close (BBC)

Video of the day and match of the night

In light of the manager’s recent comments about replaying the clash with Tottenham, we’ve picked out eight games he wishes he could go back to in our latest show with The Late Challenge.

Let us know yours in the comments below!

The international break is upon us once again and we are stuck without the Reds until the derby on October 21!

If you are looking to fill the football void, Wales are in action this evening as they take on Gibraltar live on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7.45pm (BST).