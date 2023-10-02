As the fallout from Liverpool’s game vs. Tottenham continues, there is plenty in your daily round-up of Liverpool FC news.

Jones’ red card appealed

In a slightly surprising move, Liverpool have decided to appeal the red card that Curtis Jones received against Tottenham.

At the moment, he faces a three-match ban for what was a harsh decision, but probably correct according to the current laws of the game.

Liverpool are appealing, though, and will likely focus on how the red card was awarded.

Instead of seeing full replays of the incident, referee Simon Hooper, who had originally shown yellow, saw just a still image of the tackle.

This isn’t something that should happen in accordance with VAR guidelines. If the club are unsuccessful, Jones’ ban could be extended if the appeal is deemed frivolous.

3 things today

This Is Anfield understands Liverpool have formally requested the audio from Luis Diaz‘s offside to be released. ESPN’s Dale Johnson says it will be made available

The Reds have received an automatic fine from the FA, after seven yellow cards and two reds were shown in Saturday’s match – this is routine but still won’t go down well

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrin reports that Cody Gakpo “is expected to be out for several weeks” – let’s hope Darwin Nunez‘s knee holds up in the meantime

Mini loan watch

Sepp van den Berg scored an own goal for Mainz as they lost 3-0 to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen

Nat Phillips returned from injury, coming on to help Celtic to a dramatic late win over Motherwell

Adam Lewis went off injured for Newport in their 2-1 loss vs. Salford City – we await news on the severity

Fabio Carvalho played just four minutes for RB Leipzig as they drew 2-2 against Bayern Munich

Tyler Morton played another 90 minutes as his Hull team drew 1-1 with Plymouth

More on Liverpool

Liverpool produced the shock of the weekend, beating Arsenal 1-0 in front of a record WSL crowd at the Emirates – match report is here

In case you missed it, two goals from Lewis Koumas gave Liverpool U21s a 4-2 victory at Crystal Palace – two 16-year-olds started at centre-back

Union SG beat the Belgian Pro League strugglers, Charleroi, 3-1 at the weekend – this means they are now top heading into Thursday’s match vs. Liverpool

Video of the day and match of the night

Make sure to watch this week’s bumper edition of Live at 5, in which Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope go over Saturday’s game and the fallout since.

Match of the night is Fulham vs. Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to score their first league goal since August as they make the short trip to Craven Cottage for a London derby.

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 8pm (BST).