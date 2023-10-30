★ PREMIUM
Diaz father search, ex-Reds rivalry & Lovren bus attack – Latest LFC News

Your first daily overview of Liverpool news this week includes the latest on Luis Diaz and all of the reaction from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

 

Colombia launch “major search” for Diaz’s father

Following terrible news that Luis Diaz‘s parents had been kidnapped, Colombian authorities are increasing efforts to rescue his father.

The country’s military and police are involved in helping to find Diaz’s father after his mother was brought to safety over the weekend.

Understandably, Liverpool’s No. 7 was left out of the squad that defeated Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that his message to his players was to “fight for Lucho” ahead of “the most difficult” game he has evert had to prepare a side for.

A £40,000 reward is being offered to anybody who can provide information relevant to the case, with Colombia President Gustavo Petro saying “all the public forces have been deployed” to find Luis Manuel Diaz.

Naturally, our thoughts and prayers remain with Diaz’s family and we hope to hear some positive developments regarding the case sooner rather than later.

 

3 things today: Ex-Reds’ altercation & Kompany’s hypocrisy

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Club Atlético de Madrid's coach Fernando Torres during the UEFA Youth League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at the Atlético de Madrid Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were embroiled in their second touchline clash after Sunday’s Madrid youth derby
  • Vincent Kompany has miraculously changed his stance on VAR from the ‘get over it’ tone he adopted after our controversial draw at Tottenham last month
  • Dominik Szoboszlai has described Liverpool’s forwards as “never bad” and insists the side must “continue” in this vein of form

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's Dejan Lovren during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Dejan Lovren was caught up in a terrifying attack on the Lyon team bus, causing his side’s meeting with Marseille to be postponed

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 19, 2020: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher (R) and former Manchester United player Gary Neville (L) working for Sky Sports before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Gary Neville is still moaning about the Glazers after Man United‘s latest home defeat if you want some Monday cheer! (Sky Sports)

  • Luis Rubiales has been handed a three-year ban from footballing activities by FIFA, a no-brainer but pleasing to see nonetheless (BBC)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

‘Live at 5′ is back as Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts unpack another convincing win and discuss the Reds’ impressive home form. Come and join us!

There is no Monday night football in the Premier League this week, but Coventry take on West Brom if you are looking for a fix to tide you over until the League Cup games.

Coverage is available on Sky Sports Main Event and the game gets underway at 8pm (BST).

