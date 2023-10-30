Your first daily overview of Liverpool news this week includes the latest on Luis Diaz and all of the reaction from the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Colombia launch “major search” for Diaz’s father

Following terrible news that Luis Diaz‘s parents had been kidnapped, Colombian authorities are increasing efforts to rescue his father.

The country’s military and police are involved in helping to find Diaz’s father after his mother was brought to safety over the weekend.

Understandably, Liverpool’s No. 7 was left out of the squad that defeated Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that his message to his players was to “fight for Lucho” ahead of “the most difficult” game he has evert had to prepare a side for.

A £40,000 reward is being offered to anybody who can provide information relevant to the case, with Colombia President Gustavo Petro saying “all the public forces have been deployed” to find Luis Manuel Diaz.

Naturally, our thoughts and prayers remain with Diaz’s family and we hope to hear some positive developments regarding the case sooner rather than later.

3 things today: Ex-Reds’ altercation & Kompany’s hypocrisy

Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa were embroiled in their second touchline clash after Sunday’s Madrid youth derby

Vincent Kompany has miraculously changed his stance on VAR from the ‘get over it’ tone he adopted after our controversial draw at Tottenham last month

Dominik Szoboszlai has described Liverpool’s forwards as “never bad” and insists the side must “continue” in this vein of form

Latest Liverpool FC news

Dejan Lovren was caught up in a terrifying attack on the Lyon team bus, causing his side’s meeting with Marseille to be postponed

Klopp has explained the reason that Alexis Mac Allister has spent the majority of his season in the No. 6 position for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is the latest to use the phrase ‘Liverpool 2.0’ after netting his 50th Premier League goal for the club against Nottingham Forest

Latest chat from elsewhere

Gary Neville is still moaning about the Glazers after Man United‘s latest home defeat if you want some Monday cheer! (Sky Sports)

Luis Rubiales has been handed a three-year ban from footballing activities by FIFA, a no-brainer but pleasing to see nonetheless (BBC)

Lionel Messi is set to win his eighth Ballon d’Or award this evening in Paris, Dominik Szoboszlai has been inexplicably overlooked (Fabrizio Romano)

Video of the day and match of the night

'Live at 5′ is back as Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts unpack another convincing win and discuss the Reds' impressive home form.

