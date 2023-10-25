On the eve of Liverpool’s Europa League clash there was positive news about Cody Gakpo, a former Red in support of Ryan Gravenberch and more talk over interest in centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The return of Gakpo & Robbo’s surgery

Gakpo is fit and available for Liverpool after missing the last three games with a knee injury, a welcome boost!

“Cody is in full training now since Sunday, available for the squad,” Klopp confirmed on Wednesday. “Whatever we will do with that we have to see.”

It is positive news for the Reds as their midweek/weekend schedule continues.

Liverpool squad in pre-Toulouse training Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Adrian*, Pitaluga, Mrozek Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Diaz * Ineligible

And while Andy Robertson is not to return any time soon, the manager did reveal that the left-back has now undergone surgery on his shoulder and “all went well.”

It is the first of many on the road back to competitive action but that it is done will be a relief to all.

3 things today: Rumours and confident Jones

Curtis Jones has had to face plenty of criticism in his young career but he’s “a Scouser” and it does not “faze him” – he’s always had the confidence to match his talent!

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala is “on the radar” for Liverpool, but a transfer is said to be, as expected!, “absolutely unlikely.” It would be nice, but it’s not happening.

Goncalo Inacio may have recently extended his contract with Sporting CP, but chatter continues when it comes to Liverpool’s interest, with club scouts in attendance for his appearances for Portugal during the break (The Mirror)

Latest Liverpool FC news

Former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, fighting and ‘grabbing his [Montpellier] manager by the collar’ after being called a ‘cry-baby’.

Missing out on purchasing Liverpool really would sting, and that’s the case for one FSG investor after pushing for a £288m purchase in 2008. The club is worth £4.36 billion today.

After bizarrely being criticised by Ronald Koeman, Dirk Kuyt backs Ryan Gravenberch after making “right decision” to miss international duty. Is right, Dirk!

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League want Everton to face a 12-point deduction if they are found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules – can you imagine what City’s 115 charges would amount to…(The Telegraph)

A 10-month ban for Newcastle‘s Sandro Tonali draws ever closer after his involvement in illegal betting in Italy – you wonder if the Magpies will take any action (Fabrizio Romano)

Former academy goalkeeper Dan Atherton brilliantly scored a header for a late Warrington Town equaliser – that pre-season appearance up top really helped him out!

Video of the day and match of the night

The definition of a rival can be misconstrued with a little recency bias, but who would you consider to be Liverpool’s biggest rivals?

It is what both Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope debated in the latest Wednesday show from This Is Anfield and the Late Challenge Podcast.

It’s quite the European schedule tonight, you may need multiple screens to be across it all!

Nat Phillips‘ Celtic meet Atletico Madrid (8pm UK) and let’s hope Fabio Carvalho sees action for Leipzig vs. Crvena Zvezda (also 8pm) in the Champions League.