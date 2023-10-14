Jordon Ibe has ended an 11-month search for a new club by signing for National League side Ebbsfleet United.

The former Reds winger has been a free agent since leaving Turkish second-division side Adanaspor last year having failed to register a competitive appearance.

Ibe left Anfield to join Bournemouth in a deal worth around £15 million but has failed to quite make the impact that the promise in his early years showed he was capable of.

Back in 2021 he bravely opened up about mental health struggles he has experienced since his Liverpool exit and later made the move to Turkey following a brief spell at Derby.

He was registered in time to be named in the matchday squad for Ebbsfleet’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash with Slough as he bids to hit the ground running with his new side.

The 27-year-old hadn’t played since December 2020 and will be hoping to get his career back on track with a return to England at Ebbsfleet.

Speaking after his signing was announced, Ibe told his new club’s official website: “Being back out there is where I love to be and where I’m most happy but I needed to be healthy and prepared to give myself that chance.

“The way Ebbsfleet have helped me and put a process in place so I can be ready has been really supportive. I came in and have had to back myself and prove I’m here to succeed to earn my chance.”

The winger spent a brief period on trial at another National League side Chesterfield during the summer, but a permanent move to the club never materialised.

Ibe made 58 appearances for the Reds having joined from Wycombe as a 16-year-old all the way back in 2011.

He scored four times during his last season at the club in 2015/16 and remained the last Liverpool player to record an assist in his first two starts until Ryan Gravenberch matched the feat last month.

Liverpool fans will be pleased to see Ibe back involved in the game in what is a heartwarming return to the sport after almost a year’s absence.