• Liverpool’s spirited performance

• Personal views on the officiating decisions

• Paul and Gareth’s reaction to the statements from the PGMOL and Liverpool FC

• The wider reaction to Liverpool’s statement

• What needs to happen going forward?

After Liverpool’s loss against Tottenham, the PGMOL released a statement declaring “significant human error” as the reason for Luis Diaz‘s goal to not count.

Reports elsewhere have said there was a miscommunication between the VAR and the on-field referee, resulting in play continuing and the goal not being able to be awarded.

LFC responded with a statement, including the the lines: “That such failings have already been categorised as “significant human error” is also unacceptable.

“Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.

“This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

This has prompted a negative response from many outside Liverpool, with usually-respected journalists disagreeing with the phrasing. Paul and Gareth will be discussing this and much more from 5pm.

