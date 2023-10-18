The international break is finally coming to a close and attention is turning to the Merseyside Derby.

Manu Kone rumours dismissed

Before any of Liverpool’s new midfielders arrived in the summer, Manu Kone was one of the players linked most strongly to the Reds.

In the end, Liverpool pursued alternative deals but Jurgen Klopp is still short of a long-term options in holding midfield.

Inevitably therefore, the rumours haven’t completely died away, but Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed there have been “no talks” and Kone is “not a topic” for Liverpool.

The reporter added that he would be allowed to leave “in the winter” for £35-40 million, which could tempt the Reds. However, Kone has missed most of the early campaign through injury.

Latest injury news

Andy Robertson pictured in a sling today per The Mirror. No update yet re. severity of injury but goes without saying he'll be out for an extended period. If surgery, likely to miss the rest of the year. 18 games for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/FvhbCGnddX — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 18, 2023

There has been no official update on Andy Robertson‘s dislocated shoulder, but we did again see him pictured with his arm in a sling – at this point, we can assume no news is bad news

Darwin Nunez suffered with cramp at the end of Uruguay’s win vs. Brazil, he told El Observador – Nunez now has a long-haul flight home

Conor Bradley “will be very touch and go” for a November return, according to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill – Klopp said earlier in October, Bradley would “still need a bit of time”

Reds left-back Luke Chambers turned his ankle in England U20 training and is now back on Merseyside receiving treatment, reported Paul Joyce – just Kostas Tsimikas left, then

Latest Liverpool FC news

Darwin Nunez vs. Brazil (2-0): ?? 90 mins

?? 29 touches

?? 10 passes completed

?? 1 goal

?? 1 assist#LFC striker barely touched the ball, but was the difference in Uruguay’s first win over Brazil in 22 years. pic.twitter.com/shdUn6TDz2 — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 18, 2023

Nunez scored a fantastic diving header as, in World Cup qualifying, Uruguay beat Brazil for the first time in 22 years – hopefully, his cramp doesn’t affect his performance vs. Everton

Jordan Henderson has reiterated he has “no regrets” over his move to Saudi Arabia – England beat Italy 3-1 as Trent Alexander-Arnold sat on the bench

Latest chat from elsewhere

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing a ban after admitting to betting on AC Milan games while he was at the club

Wayne Rooney was “going to apply for law school” before being held back by his wife, Coleen, amid the ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga – probably the right career move

After a formal complaint was made over his alleged conduct and behaviour, Sheffield United Women’s manager, Jonathan Morgan, is under investigation by the club

