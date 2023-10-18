★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nunez cramp issue & Robertson pictured in sling – Latest LFC News

The international break is finally coming to a close and attention is turning to the Merseyside Derby.

 

Manu Kone rumours dismissed

Before any of Liverpool’s new midfielders arrived in the summer, Manu Kone was one of the players linked most strongly to the Reds.

In the end, Liverpool pursued alternative deals but Jurgen Klopp is still short of a long-term options in holding midfield.

2NA8MGA Berlin, Germany. 12th Feb, 2023. Soccer: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC - Borussia Monchengladbach, Matchday 20, Olympiastadion, Gladbach's Manu Kone. Credit: Soeren Stache/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche FuBball Liga and the DFB Deutscher FuBball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News

Inevitably therefore, the rumours haven’t completely died away, but Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now claimed there have been “no talks” and Kone is “not a topic” for Liverpool.

The reporter added that he would be allowed to leave “in the winter” for £35-40 million, which could tempt the Reds. However, Kone has missed most of the early campaign through injury.

 

Latest injury news

  • There has been no official update on Andy Robertson‘s dislocated shoulder, but we did again see him pictured with his arm in a sling – at this point, we can assume no news is bad news
  • Conor Bradley “will be very touch and go” for a November return, according to Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill – Klopp said earlier in October, Bradley would “still need a bit of time”
  • Reds left-back Luke Chambers turned his ankle in England U20 training and is now back on Merseyside receiving treatment, reported Paul Joyce – just Kostas Tsimikas left, then

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Nunez scored a fantastic diving header as, in World Cup qualifying, Uruguay beat Brazil for the first time in 22 years – hopefully, his cramp doesn’t affect his performance vs. Everton

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali looks on as Manchester City's Mateo Kova?i? controls the ball during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Man City won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali is facing a ban after admitting to betting on AC Milan games while he was at the club

  • Wayne Rooney was “going to apply for law school” before being held back by his wife, Coleen, amid the ‘Wagatha Christie’ saga – probably the right career move

  • After a formal complaint was made over his alleged conduct and behaviour, Sheffield United Women’s manager, Jonathan Morgan, is under investigation by the club

 

Video of the day

We’re lacking in televised football tonight so why not take the time to watch this week’s Wednesday show from the This Is Anfield x Late Challenge Podcast collaboration?

Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts recalled some of the players who almost signed for Liverpool and whether the Red missed out or dodged a bullet.

It is available in video and podcast formats.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023