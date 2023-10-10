With Thiago yet to feature this season and set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer, the midfielder is considered a target for Barcelona.

Thiago‘s time at Liverpool has been plagued by injuries, but his current layoff is proving the most frustrating for all involved.

The veteran midfielder underwent surgery to correct a hip problem in May, and despite reports he would be fit for the start of the season, he is yet to be involved.

A series of setbacks in his recovery have limited Thiago to a handful of training sessions with the rest of the squad, with involvement on matchdays out of the question.

His contract is due to expire in July, and as Jurgen Klopp revamps his midfield, it seems unlikely he will be offered an extension.

That, according to ESPN, has led Barcelona to consider him on a list of targets as they seek to bolster their midfield next summer under financial restrictions.

“Barca’s financial position means they have to target players who are either without a club or who are moving into the final years of their contracts,” it is explained.

Manager Xavi is said to be targeting “competition” for Oriol Romeu, who himself was a “low-cost option” to replace Sergio Busquets in the summer.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is claimed to have been offered to the club, while Thiago is “on the table” along with Jorginho and Guido Rodriguez.

It is not the first time Thiago has been linked with a return to Barcelona, with reports suggesting a move earlier this year, while Sevilla and Real Sociedad were also touted as possibilities for a move back to Spain.

The player himself turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia towards the end of the transfer window, with Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy claiming Liverpool would allow him to leave if they received a “suitable proposal.”

A £25 million signing from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago has gone on to play 97 times for Liverpool over the past three seasons.

The prospect of him leaving on a free transfer is unlikely to be a concern given his age at 32, though there will be disappointment that he was not able to feature more prominently.