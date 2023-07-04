Liverpool will accept “suitable offer” for Thiago, amid Saudi interest

Thiago has already rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia but should Liverpool receive a suitable bid for the midfielder, they are willing to let him leave Anfield this summer.

On Monday, This Is Anfield reported that the club have yet to receive any offers for Thiago but they are aware of growing interest in his services.

Liverpool would be happy to keep hold of the Spaniard for the remaining 12 months of his contract but the door is seemingly far from closed regarding an exit.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are among those linked and on Tuesday, Merseyside press, including the Athletic‘s James Pearce, reported that Thiago has already rejected “one lucrative offer” from Saudi Arabia.

A move to the region is a lucrative one, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler have both recently taken management positions in Saudi Arabia and Roberto Firmino is expected to continue his career there.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy followed up by stating that “if a suitable proposal does reach Liverpool and the midfielder wants to move on, he will be allowed to.”

The 32-year-old saw his 2022/23 season end prematurely due to a persistent hip injury and with two additions already secured in midfield, his game time is under question.

There is no questioning the quality and experience he offers, but that he is one of the club’s highest earners adds another consideration when it comes to Liverpool making a decision over his future.

The 32-year-old is to form part of the first wave of players to return for pre-season on Saturday after a six-week break and his future will depend on a desire to leave and an acceptable bid.

In the meantime, he is part of Liverpool’s midfield brigade that has been bolstered by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – while a move for Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia is increasingly likely.