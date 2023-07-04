★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. Manchester City won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

Fans torn on whether Liverpool should sell Thiago this summer

With interest said to be growing in Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder, fans are wrestling with the idea of Thiago leaving Anfield this summer.

The 31-year-old has been linked to a move away from the club after injuries significantly hampered his minutes last season, with Fenerbahce and former club Barcelona said to be among the interested parties.

Although This Is Anfield understands that no formal approaches have yet been made for Thiago, the club are aware of interest from elsewhere as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract.

It leaves supporters somewhat mixed regarding their feelings over a potential move, with the mood being that many would be sad to see such a talented player move on but that an eventual phasing in of the new guard is necessary.

Let’s take a look at what fans are saying on the rumours.

 

Life in the old dog yet?

 

No room for sentiment

“If a good offer comes for him I think we should sell he’s not getting younger + he’s injured most of the season, on a high salary and we could use he’s non homegrown slot to sign thuram or a DM” – Maüi in the TIA comments.

 

Compromise and repercussions

“Super dilemma .. sell another senior player or keep him for mentoring” – Akshay in the TIA comments.

It is fair to say that Thiago‘s future is a complex issue among supporters, with the vast majority still aware of the unique qualities he possesses.

The signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have marked the beginning of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield rebuild and it is expected that they will not be the last of the incomings in this window.

Thiago currently sits as one of the club’s top earners but ongoing fitness issues have prevented him from getting onto the pitch on a regular basis, causing many to concede that now could be the time to move on.

Others have pointed to his extraordinary role in the 2021/22 campaign in which the Reds came so close to capturing all four trophies, citing his dominant display in the 4-0 home victory over Man United as an example of what the midfielder is still capable of.

It’s a tricky one, isn’t it? Let us know what you think below.

