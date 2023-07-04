Fans torn on whether Liverpool should sell Thiago this summer

With interest said to be growing in Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder, fans are wrestling with the idea of Thiago leaving Anfield this summer.

The 31-year-old has been linked to a move away from the club after injuries significantly hampered his minutes last season, with Fenerbahce and former club Barcelona said to be among the interested parties.

Although This Is Anfield understands that no formal approaches have yet been made for Thiago, the club are aware of interest from elsewhere as the midfielder enters the final year of his contract.

It leaves supporters somewhat mixed regarding their feelings over a potential move, with the mood being that many would be sad to see such a talented player move on but that an eventual phasing in of the new guard is necessary.

Let’s take a look at what fans are saying on the rumours.

Life in the old dog yet?

We have enough quality now to be able to use Thiago as a luxury player and not run him into the ground. He’s one of the very best out there, mad to let him go. https://t.co/BpkZF7UAVa — Ross Hanley (@Marco_Ross_10) July 3, 2023

Don’t really understand the idea of selling Thiago for a relatively small fee. I know it frees up wages but we’ve done loads of that already. We’ll get the best Thiago if we are less reliant on him, pick and choose when we use him with a proper midfield around him. https://t.co/B18Kv5RCqM — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) July 3, 2023

One of the best midfield displays by a Liverpool midfielder I’ve ever seen. God I wish he was fit more often. https://t.co/OdbKL3iBti — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 2, 2023

Would love Thiago to stay and us still bring a third midfielder in. Would be nice to be able to enjoy him for another season alongside better midfielders, but also not be so reliant on his availability. — Mick Birchall (@Mick_Birchall) July 3, 2023

I don’t want a nursery. I don’t wanna be arsenal last season. Keep Thiago — lila (@LilasLFC) July 3, 2023

Thiago MUST stay at @LFC Would be able to be more protected with the bigger squad and play him in the big games where he can be the difference maker Hes as world class as they come you can't replace that pic.twitter.com/zRauCk2aMj — Jamie Griffiths (@jamiekopite) July 3, 2023

No room for sentiment

The same people who’ve been crying for a rebuild want to keep a player like Thiago who can provide 10 quality games a season when his legs allow him too. He can’t stay fit and when he is fit he can’t run or press. Time to move on sadly. — Dylan (@DylanR777) July 3, 2023

Nobody WANTS Thiago sold. Most people would rather sell Henderson, keep Thiago forever and play him 15-20 times a season. But the SMART thing to do is sell him rather than let him leave for free in 12 months, take the money and reinvest it. https://t.co/mdcBiNHWH0 — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) July 2, 2023

Bonkers to sell Henderson, don’t try and state otherwise. Thiago playing 10 prem games a season on 200 a week is the one that can leave. — Maxi (@Maxi_1892) July 3, 2023

Unpopular opinion…I’d be happy to let Thiago go. Too injury prone — Lou (@LilLoubieLou) July 3, 2023

“If a good offer comes for him I think we should sell he’s not getting younger + he’s injured most of the season, on a high salary and we could use he’s non homegrown slot to sign thuram or a DM” – Maüi in the TIA comments.

Speak for yourself. He was good for us but he wasn’t available for us for almost the whole season. Thanks for the memories but it’s time to go Thiago. https://t.co/dW834nNUBY — ??? (@ravisc0_) July 3, 2023

Compromise and repercussions

If we don’t want to sell Thiago, we should offer him a 2 year extension on reduced wages, manage his minutes and get him to complete the necessary badges to join our coaching staff. He would be sensational to have, he would teach technique perfectly — Elliot (@Ifcelliot) July 3, 2023

“Super dilemma .. sell another senior player or keep him for mentoring” – Akshay in the TIA comments.

IF we do sell Thiago then we need 2 more CM and that's non negotiable. IF we only bring 1 in that's really poor imo and if we bring in none then that's just neglect — Phil (@PhilPhenom) July 3, 2023

I don’t want us to sell Thiago, mainly because I enjoy watching Thiago play football… — LFC Mumble ? (@lfcmumble) July 3, 2023

I understand the emotions attached to Thiago but if a good bid comes for him, then selling him and getting Thuram and Lavia makes more sense. Gives more legs and availability to the midfield. Secures the future too. #LFC — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) July 2, 2023

Buying 2 will mean we won’t have to get to panic stations next year once Thiago or anybody else leaves However, it will be difficult to buy 2 this year without selling Thiago And I don’t want Thiago to leave this summer — Señor_Sandman 19 ???????????? (@TheRedOpinion) July 3, 2023

It is fair to say that Thiago‘s future is a complex issue among supporters, with the vast majority still aware of the unique qualities he possesses.

The signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have marked the beginning of Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield rebuild and it is expected that they will not be the last of the incomings in this window.

Thiago currently sits as one of the club’s top earners but ongoing fitness issues have prevented him from getting onto the pitch on a regular basis, causing many to concede that now could be the time to move on.

Others have pointed to his extraordinary role in the 2021/22 campaign in which the Reds came so close to capturing all four trophies, citing his dominant display in the 4-0 home victory over Man United as an example of what the midfielder is still capable of.

It’s a tricky one, isn’t it? Let us know what you think below.