Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals were busy during the November international break, with 18 players getting minutes and a third of them on the scoresheet.

The final international break of 2023 is behind us, and we can now start to focus back on the busy schedule that Liverpool have ahead of them.

Thankfully, Klopp’s internationals will all return to Merseyside fit and healthy ahead of the clash with Man City on Saturday, though his squad were asked to play plenty of minutes.

With a quick turnaround for a host of players it is not ideal, but there were confidence boosts aplenty as six different players got on the scoresheet, which included one four-goal haul.

Here is a quick look at how the Reds’ internationals got on throughout the November break.

Minutes played

There were four Reds who played every single minute for their country, and that included Alisson after being left out of the Brazil lineup for seven successive games prior to this break:

Alisson – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Harvey Elliott – 180

Mohamed Salah – 180

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 174

Luis Diaz – 171

Darwin Nunez – 163

Ben Doak – 149

Alexis Mac Allister – 135

Virgil van Dijk – 135

Calum Scanlon – 117

Jarell Quansah – 98

Diogo Jota – 90

Kostas Tsimikas – 90

Wataru Endo – 83

Cody Gakpo – 82

Luke Chambers – 69

Caoimhin Kelleher – 45

Goals

It was a confidence-boosting fortnight for Liverpool’s forwards, with Salah and Nunez certainly making the most of their opportunities to add to their international tallies:

Salah – 4

Elliott – 3

Nunez – 3

Diaz – 2

Szoboszlai – 2

Gakpo – 1

Assists

Not satisfied by his brace, Szoboszlai also made sure to set up a further two goals for Hungary, while a couple of youngsters also laid on an assist for a team-mate:

Szoboszlai – 2

Doak – 1

Jota – 1

Scanlon – 1