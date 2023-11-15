Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals were busy during the November international break, with 18 players getting minutes and a third of them on the scoresheet.
The final international break of 2023 is behind us, and we can now start to focus back on the busy schedule that Liverpool have ahead of them.
Thankfully, Klopp’s internationals will all return to Merseyside fit and healthy ahead of the clash with Man City on Saturday, though his squad were asked to play plenty of minutes.
With a quick turnaround for a host of players it is not ideal, but there were confidence boosts aplenty as six different players got on the scoresheet, which included one four-goal haul.
Here is a quick look at how the Reds’ internationals got on throughout the November break.
Minutes played
There were four Reds who played every single minute for their country, and that included Alisson after being left out of the Brazil lineup for seven successive games prior to this break:
Alisson – 180
Dominik Szoboszlai – 180
Harvey Elliott – 180
Mohamed Salah – 180
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 174
Luis Diaz – 171
Darwin Nunez – 163
Ben Doak – 149
Alexis Mac Allister – 135
Virgil van Dijk – 135
Calum Scanlon – 117
Jarell Quansah – 98
Diogo Jota – 90
Kostas Tsimikas – 90
Wataru Endo – 83
Cody Gakpo – 82
Luke Chambers – 69
Caoimhin Kelleher – 45
Goals
It was a confidence-boosting fortnight for Liverpool’s forwards, with Salah and Nunez certainly making the most of their opportunities to add to their international tallies:
Salah – 4
Elliott – 3
Nunez – 3
Diaz – 2
Szoboszlai – 2
Gakpo – 1
Assists
Not satisfied by his brace, Szoboszlai also made sure to set up a further two goals for Hungary, while a couple of youngsters also laid on an assist for a team-mate:
Szoboszlai – 2
Doak – 1
Jota – 1
Scanlon – 1
