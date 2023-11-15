★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC BLACK FRIDAY SALE!

UP TO 30% OFF

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

15 goals, 5 assists & 2,000+ minutes – Liverpool FC in November international break

Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals were busy during the November international break, with 18 players getting minutes and a third of them on the scoresheet.

The final international break of 2023 is behind us, and we can now start to focus back on the busy schedule that Liverpool have ahead of them.

Thankfully, Klopp’s internationals will all return to Merseyside fit and healthy ahead of the clash with Man City on Saturday, though his squad were asked to play plenty of minutes.

With a quick turnaround for a host of players it is not ideal, but there were confidence boosts aplenty as six different players got on the scoresheet, which included one four-goal haul.

Here is a quick look at how the Reds’ internationals got on throughout the November break.

 

Minutes played

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 21, 2023: England's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring the 3rd goal during the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Northern Ireland at Goodison Park. (Photo by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

There were four Reds who played every single minute for their country, and that included Alisson after being left out of the Brazil lineup for seven successive games prior to this break:

Alisson – 180
Dominik Szoboszlai – 180
Harvey Elliott – 180
Mohamed Salah – 180
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 174
Luis Diaz – 171
Darwin Nunez – 163
Ben Doak – 149
Alexis Mac Allister – 135
Virgil van Dijk – 135
Calum Scanlon – 117
Jarell Quansah – 98
Diogo Jota – 90
Kostas Tsimikas – 90
Wataru Endo – 83
Cody Gakpo – 82
Luke Chambers – 69
Caoimhin Kelleher – 45

 

Goals

2T7PJ2K Uruguay's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

It was a confidence-boosting fortnight for Liverpool’s forwards, with Salah and Nunez certainly making the most of their opportunities to add to their international tallies:

Salah – 4
Elliott – 3
Nunez – 3
Diaz – 2
Szoboszlai – 2
Gakpo – 1

 

Assists

2PHGGY2 BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MARCH 27: Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group B match between Hungary and Bulgaria at Puskas Arena on March 27, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Not satisfied by his brace, Szoboszlai also made sure to set up a further two goals for Hungary, while a couple of youngsters also laid on an assist for a team-mate:

Szoboszlai – 2
Doak – 1
Jota – 1
Scanlon – 1

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023