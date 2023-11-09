The form and fitness of Joe Gomez this season has not led to an England recall despite injuries, with Gareth Southgate only calling up one Liverpool player.

Southgate named his England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-man group includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is the sole representative of Liverpool again.

With England already qualified for next summer’s tournament and injuries depleting his defensive options, Southgate could have considered a call-up for Gomez.

But the 26-year-old, who has been in strong form in a variety of roles for Liverpool this season, appears out of the reckoning for the Three Lions.

His last involvement with England was three years ago, when he was in the squad for clashes with Wales, Belgium and Denmark in October 2020.

After starting the 3-0 friendly win over Wales he was left out entirely for the UEFA Nations League clash with Belgium and then an unused substitute in the follow-up against Denmark.

He was called up to the squad for the November break, but suffered a serious knee injury in training which saw him miss almost eight months of action.

Speaking to the On The Judy podcast recently, Gomez admitted that that layoff left him to consider whether his top-level career is over.

So far this season, the No. 2 has featured in all but two games for Liverpool, starting in seven of his 14 appearances, playing at centre-back, right-back and left-back.

His ability to adapt to the hybrid role devised for Alexander-Arnold at right-back has stood out in particular, but Southgate already boasts a competitive group in that position.

England squad vs. Malta and North Macedonia

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone

Defenders: Maguire, Dunk, Tomori, Guehi, Colwill, Trippier, Walker

Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Rice, Maddison, Henderson, Phillips, Gallagher

Forwards: Kane, Saka, Rashford, Grealish, Wilson, Watkins, Bowen, Foden