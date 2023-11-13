Ibrahima Konate has been forced to withdraw from international duty but Man City hopes remain intact, while a first contract has been signed, plus progress in a World Cup.

Konate’s France withdrawal – but positive update?

The Frenchman was not involved in the win over Brentford due to a minor injury – the third game he has missed due to a fitness issue this season – and it has led to his withdrawal from international duty.

The French Football Federation confirmed that it is a “small muscle injury to his left hamstring” and gave a return timeline of “approximately two weeks.”

It suggests he will be fit in time for the trip to Man City on November 25, which France manager Didier Deschamps supported by saying, “in the best-case scenario, he could only have been available for training on Friday or Saturday.”

If that remains the case, he can get back involved in training a week out from the all-important meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Konate is one of eight senior players currently sidelined with an injury.

4 things today: Victory Monday debrief

Wataru Endo passed a “tricky” test and was hailed by Jurgen Klopp for “saving our life” after what was only his second league start – slowly but surely he is growing in confidence

Liverpool equalled a 43-year club record by beating Brentford by a three-goal margin – Fortress Anfield is not kind to visitors!

If you were left wondering why Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz did not start on Sunday, the manager explained his reasons and they are hard to argue with

Kostas Tsimikas has struggled taking over from Andy Robertson and he has admitted as such, but he believes his two assists “put the fire on” which only bodes well for all

Latest Liverpool FC news

The club have lost another staff member to Steven Gerrard, with academy coach Jonathan Robinson moving to Saudi Arabia after nine years at Liverpool

Seventeen-year-old Ben Trueman has signed his first professional contract, a midfielder who has been at the academy since the age of five and is currently with the U18s

Liverpool scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio on Sunday, but he got sent off early in the second half – he would fit right in at Anfield, then

Internationals and tributes paid

Cole Palmer, Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis have all received late England call ups and it makes you wonder if Curtis Jones was fit, if he too would have got called up for the first time – he deserves it!

Respects have been paid to Sir Bobby Charlton as his funeral took place, with countless football figures there to pay tribute to one of England’s greatest (BBC)

Academy player Keyrol Figueroa has got his U17 World Cup campaign off to a winning start, with the USA notching a 3-1 victory over South Korea in their opening group game – let’s hope he goes far!

Video of the day and what to watch tonight

Liverpool fans can be quick to say that Mohamed Salah is underappreciated on a more wider scale, and Brentford boss Thomas Frank spoke brilliantly on the Egyptian, saying just that.

“What a level, must be one of the best offensive players in the world,” Frank said, in what was an honest and brilliant post-match press conference after his side’s defeat on Sunday.

The first day of the international break does not present us with too many options for evening viewing, so this is a night to stick on that movie or TV show you’ve not had time to watch yet!