With Liverpool flying Luis Diaz‘s parents and extended family to Merseyside for the festive season, Sunday saw his father mark an emotional 55th birthday.

Following the horrific experience that saw Luis Manuel Diaz and wife Cilenis Marulanda kidnapped in Colombia, the club have given their No. 7 every support needed.

While Marulanda, Diaz’s mother, was swiftly rescued, Diaz Sr was in the hands of a terrorist group for almost two weeks before his release.

He was then reunited with his son and watched him score twice as Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in Barranquilla, before flying to Liverpool with his family.

The club chartered a private flight for the Diaz family, who will spend Christmas on Merseyside, and Diaz Sr was in the stands for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Man City.

And the next day brought celebrations at Diaz’s house, with the Liverpool winger’s father turning 55.

Arranged by Diaz’s wife, Gera Ponce, the party brought Diaz Sr and Marulanda together with their children, including Diaz’s brothers Roller and Jesus and sister Anny.

“I want to thank God for allowing me to celebrate another year of life,” Diaz Sr wrote on Instagram.

“My family, my wife, my children, my daughter-in-law for making me spend this beautiful day [like this].

“God bless you, I always love you with all my heart.”

It remains to be seen how long the Diaz family will stay in the UK, though they are expected to remain on Merseyside over Christmas and likely into New Year.

Speaking after the draw at the Etihad on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp spoke about the club’s role in bringing Diaz Sr, his wife and children back safely.

“They are here now so he will have more moments to share,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m happy for the whole family that they are together and everything is fine. The club helped them a lot, it was really cool.

“With all the bad things in that situation, there was nothing good about it, just how that whole group reacted was really good.

“Now they are here, so that’s cool. It’s a good combination for Christmas obviously, for the family.”