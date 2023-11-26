Jurgen Klopp reacted to Luis Diaz‘s father being spotted in the crowd at the Etihad as Liverpool drew against Man City.

After being freed by hostages in Colombia, Luis Manuel Diaz and his family were given a chartered flight to Merseyside by Liverpool FC, and the father has been enjoying his time.

He was spotted celebrating Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s equaliser with the Liverpool supporters against Man City, and Klopp reacted to the family’s welcome.

“They are here now so he will have more moments to share,” Klopp said.

“I’m happy for the whole family that they are together and everything is fine. The club helped them a lot, it was really cool.

“With all the bad things in that situation, there was nothing good about it, just how that whole group reacted was really good.”

The Diaz family will now spend Christmas together on Merseyside, something Klopp thinks is important.

The manager added: “Now they are here, so that’s cool. It’s a good combination for Christmas obviously, for the family.”

Diaz Sr is of course expected be invited to Anfield with the family and it will be an emotional moment for Liverpool’s No. 7 to see them there.

Over the Christmas period, Liverpool play Arsenal on December 23, Burnley on Boxing Day and Newcastle on New Year’s Day, with plenty more fixtures in the run-up for Diaz’s dad to attend.

His son, Luis, recently travelled to Colombia for the first time since his father’s release by hostages, and there were emotional scenes in the stands as the dad watched on.

Diaz scored twice to beat Brazil for the first time since 2015. In goal for the Brazilians was Alisson, a man Diaz Sr was cheering on this Saturday alongside his son.