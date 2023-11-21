★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Man City referee, Trent’s position & Ouedraogo blow – Latest LFC News

Tuesday brought us news of the officials for our big clash this weekend, as well as an insightful interview with one of our midfielders.

 

Man City referee confirmed

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool's Manager Jurgen Klopp is spoken to by referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chris Kavanagh has been named as the referee for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Man City, but you’ll be pleased to know that our record with him isn’t too shabby!

The Reds have won 13 of the 15 games the official has taken charge of dating back to 2018, losing just two.

Liverpool are on a run of six straight wins with Kavanagh in the middle, but he has never refereed a game between us and either of the two Manchester clubs.

He is, of course, from the Greater Manchester region. But aren’t all referees these days?

Liam Gallagher is set to act as fourth official, but that is yet to have been confirmed by the Premier League. Seriously though, Stuart Attwell is the VAR.

 

3 things today: Trent’s position & teenager blow

LONDON, ENGLAND - Friday, November 17, 2023: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group C match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Reported teenage target Assan Ouedraogo has suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament and is expected to be out until next year
  • Tyler Morton has taken a cheeky swipe as Evertonians as he looks ahead to stepping out at Goodison Park with England U21s

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 12, 2023: Everton's manager Sean Dyche during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park. Fulham won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Everton fans are set to fly a plane over our game with Man City, as well using a number of other methods to protest against being punished for being guilty

  • Curtis Jones has revealed the “harsh truths” Steven Gerrard gave him that have helped him on his journey to becoming a senior player at Anfield

  • Thiago has been linked to Barcelona as an alternative to the injured Gavi, who wants to tell them?

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We mentioned him earlier, but you can catch the full episode with Jones on the We Are Liverpool podcast here:

Fear not, the real football will be back soon!

If you fancy some more international action to tide you over, you can catch Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk take on Gibraltar on Viaplay Xtra from 7.45pm (GMT).

England under-21s are in action at Goodison, with Harvey Elliott, Jarrell Quansah and Tyler Morton all likely to be involved.

