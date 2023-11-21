Tuesday brought us news of the officials for our big clash this weekend, as well as an insightful interview with one of our midfielders.

Man City referee confirmed

Chris Kavanagh has been named as the referee for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash with Man City, but you’ll be pleased to know that our record with him isn’t too shabby!

The Reds have won 13 of the 15 games the official has taken charge of dating back to 2018, losing just two.

Liverpool are on a run of six straight wins with Kavanagh in the middle, but he has never refereed a game between us and either of the two Manchester clubs.

He is, of course, from the Greater Manchester region. But aren’t all referees these days?

Liam Gallagher is set to act as fourth official, but that is yet to have been confirmed by the Premier League. Seriously though, Stuart Attwell is the VAR.

3 things today: Trent’s position & teenager blow

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced another “excellent” performance in England’s midfield against North Macedonia, read our debate on his position here

Reported teenage target Assan Ouedraogo has suffered a torn syndesmosis ligament and is expected to be out until next year

Tyler Morton has taken a cheeky swipe as Evertonians as he looks ahead to stepping out at Goodison Park with England U21s

Latest Liverpool FC news

Everton fans are set to fly a plane over our game with Man City, as well using a number of other methods to protest against being punished for being guilty

Curtis Jones has revealed the “harsh truths” Steven Gerrard gave him that have helped him on his journey to becoming a senior player at Anfield

Thiago has been linked to Barcelona as an alternative to the injured Gavi, who wants to tell them?

Video of the day and match of the night

We mentioned him earlier, but you can catch the full episode with Jones on the We Are Liverpool podcast here:

Fear not, the real football will be back soon!

If you fancy some more international action to tide you over, you can catch Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk take on Gibraltar on Viaplay Xtra from 7.45pm (GMT).

England under-21s are in action at Goodison, with Harvey Elliott, Jarrell Quansah and Tyler Morton all likely to be involved.