Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is set to play at Goodison Park with Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah, as England U21s play Northern Ireland.

Morton has only played 10 games on loan but he has already impressed enough for a call-up to Lee Carsley’s England U21s.

He is now set to play at Goodison Park for the team’s European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland, with L4 playing host on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters, with quotes via the Liverpool Echo, Morton said he was “looking forward” to the game despite his Red allegiance.

“I am not a bitter person, you see, like a lot of them,” Morton cheekily jibed despite playing for Everton as a child.

Talking about his call-up for England, the Wirralian said: “It’s brilliant, I love it. I love coming to these camps. They test me in a different way.

“I’ve really enjoyed every single minute and I’ll continue to enjoy it. When you get the text or the call, there’s no better feeling really.

“I know quite a few of the lads already from playing against them. They’re all brilliant lads. Nice to see Harvey and Jarell (Liverpool teammates) because I don’t get to see them that much.

“I saw Curtis [Jones] as well. Curtis came along because he was at the hotel yesterday so he came and said hello to all of us. It’s lovely to see everyone, everyone is connected.”

In the Young Lions’ last game, against Serbia, Elliott scored a brilliant goal from range as Morton made his debut for the age group.

After a relatively successful season with Blackburn last time around, Morton has continued his progress at Hull and he is learning a lot from Carsley, his England coach former Everton midfielder.

“It’s really nice, especially with Lee Carsley being a midfielder,” Morton added.

“It’s brilliant, it helps me a lot and makes me feel more confident when I’m playing. It’s lovely to learn off new managers and new systems. It’s brilliant and it’s really good for my development, so I’m really enjoying it.

“Every manager is different in every way. I learn a lot about positioning, just wanting to get on the ball and showing your talent. I get a bit more freedom when I play under Lee Carsley.

“It’s a lot easier for me, I get a lot more freedom. I like to drift a bit wider and get on the ball. It’s brilliant and I need it for my development. It’s different at Hull where I have to stay central and stay in a certain spot, so it’s brilliant for my development.”

With a potential position available at Liverpool in Morton’s holding midfield position, Jurgen Klopp will surely be taking note of his performances this season.