The officials for Liverpool’s Premier League game against Fulham have been confirmed, with Paul Tierney announced as VAR.

While Tierney is the lead video assistant referee for Sunday’s match, Stuart Attwell will take charge on the pitch.

This comes after he was at the centre of controversy on Monday night, while in the VAR role for Fulham vs. Wolves.

There were a few high profile decisions in the game which even the referee, Michael Salisbury, admitted were wrong, according to Wolves manager Gary O’Neil.

After Wolves‘ 3-2 loss to Fulham, O’Neil told Sky Sports: “I think the ref (Salisbury) would have done a better job on his own. I don’t think VAR (Attwell) helped him but in fact it hindered him.”

The former Liverpool academy coach added: “It can’t be that with all the technology and all the time and the biggest league in the world that we’re getting so many wrong. It can’t be OK.

“I’ve always been for VAR but I think it’s causing a big problem at the moment. Maybe tonight has finally turned me against VAR when I thought it would probably help, but it doesn’t seem to be.”

Hopefully, Attwell will perform better on the pitch than in Stockley Park. His assistants at Anfield will be Richard West and James Mainwaring.

Meanwhile, Tierney’s assistant in the VAR booth will be Adam Nunn.

Tierney last took charge of a Liverpool game when Brentford visited Anfield earlier in November, his first appointment to Liverpool since April when several decisions caused fume against Tottenham.

Against Brentford, the Kop hadn’t forgotten Jurgen Klopp‘s history with the official, chanting “f**k off Tierney”, before showing good humour to sing “we love you Tierney” when he proceeded to award a free-kick to the Reds.

Attwell hasn’t refereed a Liverpool game yet this season.