After 327 appearances and more than six years at the club, Mohamed Salah recorded goal number 200 for the club – and his path to the historic tally has been nothing short of incredible.

“Incredible number for a super special, super-super special player. I don’t know how often he saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment,” Jurgen Klopp said after Saturday’s win.

That’s right, throughout his career at Anfield, Salah has scored one significant goal after another – from winners and equalisers to Champions League-winning penalties.

The 31-year-old now joins only Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228) to score a double century for Liverpool.

It is an amazing achievement, and here are a few of the stats behind the 200.

– Only 30 were scored from the penalty spot, that accounts for just 15 percent of his goals.

– Salah took 26,633 minutes to reach 200 goals, the fastest of any Liverpool player to reach a double century – Via @michael_reid11

– Salah has scored against 48 different teams, but finding the net against Man United remains his favourite with 12 strikes so far.

– The majority of his goals have been scored between 76-90 minutes, with 45 goals scored in that period.

– On 56 occasions, Salah has scored when the scoreboard read 0-0. The definition of decisive – Via Opta.

– Roberto Firmino has set up more Salah goals than any other player, with 22.

– The breakdown of his goals are as follows: 162 – left foot, 30 – right foot, 8 – head.

– Only 13 goals have come from outside the penalty box – the longest of which was against Man City at Anfield in 2018.

– When thinking about winning strikes, Salah has 55 of them across his 200.

– The Egyptian has five hat-tricks to his name, and a four-goal outing vs. Watford is the most he’s ever scored in a single match.

– In different competitions, Salah has scored: 148 in the Premier League, 45 in European competition, five in the FA Cup, one in the League Cup and one in the Community Shield.

– When taking a penalty kick, not including in a shootout, Salah has converted 30 out of 36 attempts.

– In Liverpool’s all-time top goalscorers list, only Gordon Hodgson (1.56) and Luis Suarez (1.62) have a better games to goals ratio than Salah (1.64).

– David de Gea, Ederson and Illan Meslier have the honour of being the goalkeeper’s Salah has scored against the most, all conceding 9 to the No. 11.