57k for Man United, striker interest & Milner dig – Latest LFC News

Your first Liverpool news roundup this week includes a major boost in Anfield’s expansion, some good and bad transfer reports, plus plenty more.

Upper Anfield Road open for Man United

We are set for a big step towards a full-capacity Anfield this weekend, with the visit of Man United confirmed to represent the opening of the new stand’s upper tier.

It means Sunday’s clash with our bitter rivals will welcome the most fans we have seen in a home fixture since 1977, with 57,000 set to be present as the country’s two biggest and most successful clubs go head to head.

The phased opening of the new upper tier will see an additional 7,000 make their way up the new steps of the Anfield Road End, with previous attendances this season restricted to around 50,000.

A test event that will include a live Q&A with Jurgen Klopp is scheduled for Monday evening ahead of Sunday’s clash, with the next step towards a full capacity of 61,000 taking place this weekend should all go to plan.

Fans who initially had their tickets cancelled as a result of the development delays will be given priority for the extra seats – what a lovely piece of news for those who are successful on the week of such a big game!

The timing couldn’t be much better, either, with Liverpool set to play three games at Anfield within the space of seven days.

We could be set for a lively ground over the coming weeks!

3 things today: Striker linked & Phillips own goal

Links to Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix have been dismissed, but there appears to be more concrete interest in a striker

James Milner has singled out a mystery former Liverpool team-mate as “a bit of a joker” who “didn’t apply himself” during his younger days

Nat Phillips‘ tough loan spell at Celtic continues, with the defender scoring an own goal during his side’s defeat at Kilmarnock

Latest Liverpool FC news

Man United are expected to be without nine players for their meeting with Bayern Munich, with the trip to Anfield looming on the horizon

Kostas Tsimikas has hailed Mohamed Salah‘s quality as “crazy” after the Egyptian notched his 200th goal for the club against Crystal Palace

The versatility of 17-year-old Kieran Morrison has impressed his Liverpool U18s boss, who is ‘interested’ to see which position he settles in

Premier League latest

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has laughably called for more signings after his side’s loss to Everton, another billion should do it! (Sky Sports)

Scott McTominay insists that things are no longer “toxic” at Man United thanks to Erik ten hag, we’ll see about that on Sunday (Independent)

Callum Wilson has accused Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario of showing a lack of “respect” during Newcastle‘s defeat in the capital (BBC)

