Alexis Mac Allister has provided fans with an update on his knee injury as he bids to make a swift return to the side following reports that he could be out longer than expected.

The midfielder has been out of action since being withdrawn early during the side’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United last week, having played on for over an hour after being treated by physios.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the cut he sustained to his knee “doesn’t look good” during his pre-Crystal Palace press conference, indicating that he is likely to be unavailable for the next three fixtures.

Now, Mac Allister has himself given insight into his progress, with an Instagram post outlining the efforts he is making to get back out onto the field.

The Argentine wrote: “A recap of last week. I’m committed to my recovery and will do my best to be back soon. Thanks for your constant support! #YNWA”

The post was accompanied by a series of images of the various recovery methods he has been undergoing, with the implication appearing to be that it won’t be an imminent fix.

It was reported earlier this week that his absence could be a longer one than originally feared, with TyC Sports in Argentina claiming that he could be out until after the Boxing Day trip to Burnley.

That would mean Liverpool’s No. 10 would miss six games in total, which represents a significant blow during the busy festive period.

Mac Allister had started all but one of the Reds’ league fixtures this season prior to his injury, with suspension keeping him out of last month’s meeting with Brentford.

He has predominantly done so as a defensive midfielder, with Wataru Endo currently the squad’s only recognised specialist in that position.

It leaves Liverpool short of options in that area of the pitch for the time being, as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table heading into the new year.

The manager will be keen to have Mac Allister back at his disposal sooner rather than later, with the Reds having plenty to play for across all four competitions over the coming months.