Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Andy Robertson is still aiming for a return to the Liverpool squad in January as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

The Scot was forced to go under the knife after dislocating the joint while representing his country during the October international break.

He has been sidelined ever since but, according to Klopp, remains on track for a comeback in the New Year.

In fact, Robertson is starting to get frustrated that he is not able to get involved in training despite now only feeling minor discomfort in his shoulder.

Klopp: “Andy, I sat with him yesterday and he is doing pretty well.

“The problem is that the shoulder is not there, the rest of the body’s fine, he needs to be patient a little bit longer.

“He can do all the physical work already, which annoys him a lot because he is not allowed to do ball training, a little bit of passing maybe but not properly.

“But when he is allowed to go shoulder-wise, I think it’s a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be in January, but I don’t know.”

Robertson has missed the last 15 matches since sustaining the injury, with Klopp handing Kostas Tsimikas more responsibility in his absence, and he’s also turned to Joe Gomez and academy talents.

As for Liverpool’s other injuries, Klopp confirmed Ryan Gravenberch is “fine” for the visit of Arsenal, and while Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are “getting closer,” they will “not be ready” for Saturday’s match.