Alexis Mac Allister has provided a positive update of his own after a knee injury suffered at Sheffield United, despite needing “a few stitches” after a challenge.

It was mere minutes into Liverpool’s clash at Bramall Lane when Mac Allister was caught on the left knee by an inadvertent challenge by Vini Souza.

Though there had been immediate fears of a serious injury to join Joel Matip‘s ruptured ACL days previous, the midfielder was soon able to carry on.

But eventually substituted on 57 minutes, Mac Allister was then strapped up with an ice pack on the bench, with Jurgen Klopp explaining after the game that it was a “wound.”

“It was painful, but he could play. We stitched it and then it got a bit tighter there, and he couldn’t move anymore,” Klopp told reporters.

“We have to see how long that will take. I hope not too long.”

Now, the 24-year-old has given an update on Instagram, telling supporters that “everything’s fine” as he aims to “bounce back” quickly.

“Everything’s fine. I got a few stitches, but I’ll bounce back soon,” he wrote. “We keep going. Come on, Liverpool!”

Mac Allister is likely to be considered a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, given the need for his wound to heal and further risks in playing through it.

But he is not expected to be sidelined for long, with a chance he could even be in the squad at Selhurst Park and almost certainly fit to play Union SG (Dec 14) and Man United (Dec 17) next week.

The clash with United will be the target for a number of players currently out with injury, with Alisson (hamstring) one of those slated to return in that game.

There are muted hopes that Diogo Jota (hamstring) will be passed fit for the Sunday evening clash, having resumed running outdoors earlier this week.

Matip is among the long-term absentees with Thiago (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Andy Robertson (shoulder), though the latter could be nearing a return to light training.

If Mac Allister is unable to start as expected, Klopp could retain Wataru Endo in the No. 6 role with Dominik Szoboszlai and one of Curtis Jones or Ryan Gravenberch more advanced.

Harvey Elliott is another option, having impressed from the bench throughout this season and most recently as a starter against LASK.