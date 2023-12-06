Joe Gomez is embracing the opportunities he is being given as an inverted right-back, but believes he is creating a different interpretation of the role than we have seen from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The defender has played in all positions across the back four during his time on Merseyside, insisting last month that his favoured position remains centre-back.

He became the club’s longest-serving senior player following the departure of Jordan Henderson over the summer, but a series of long-term injuries have hampered his Liverpool career to date.

Alexander-Arnold was shifted into a hybrid position across right-back and midfield late last season, a move which has allowed the vice-captain to impose himself further up the pitch.

Gomez has been tasked with filling in for that job when required, admitting it was “surprising” to be asked to play the role so quickly.

“It was surprising to do it as quickly as it happened for me, but it’s a case of constantly trying to learn,” the 26-year-old told the club’s official matchday programme.

“And the manager helps me do that. He takes the pressure off at times by just giving me key points.

“Everyone knows Trent’s ability to find passes is world class and I don’t think I’m expected to do that.

“It’s constant decision-making about when you can make an impact by coming inside, or when you aren’t really an option, is it best to keep the width and have a flexible triangle on the outside?”

Alexander-Arnold has been in exceptional recent form, with Gomez slotting in while he was asked to move into midfield as the side chased goals during the comeback against Fulham.

Liverpool’s No. 66 scored the winner in that contest, and was denied the opener from his brilliant free-kick after the ball was deemed to have bounced off goalkeeper Bernd Leno for an own goal.

Gomez lauded the impact Alexander-Arnold has made since being given licence to become more of an attacking force, but maintains he is trying to put his own stamp on the role when called upon.

“It gave us a real boost at the end of last season and Trent did so well. He does two things in one phase at times,” he continued.

“Trent is obviously a world-class player and changing it how we did speaks for the manager, Pep [Lijnders] and the coaching staff.

“On a personal note, obviously it is something new for me as well.

“It takes learning from the manager and understanding from myself as well in trying to do it in my own way. It’s a constant learning curve and something I’ve enjoyed.”