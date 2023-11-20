Joe Gomez insists he feels re-energised by this new Liverpool team and believes the “fresher” version of the side can be a force to be reckoned with in the coming months.

The Reds dropped out of the Champions League places for the first time since 2016 last season, with inconsistency leading the team to their lowest position in a full Jurgen Klopp season.

Things appear to be back on track so far in 2023/24, with Liverpool sitting just one point behind Man City having amassed 27 points from their opening 12 games.

It comes after a summer of change at Anfield, in which five senior midfielders made way for four new arrivals in the middle of the park.

Gomez believes talk of “Liverpool 2.0” – inspired by the manager – has been vindicated so far and that the weight of the past had held the side back in recent seasons.

“It is a fresher, younger dressing room. That’s evident in the age,” Gomez told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

“Sometimes past achievements can be a bit of a burden and carry a load, so using last season as a learning curve to relinquish some of the expectations or pressures has been refreshing.

“The gaffer is the best judge of the situation here because he is the manager, and for him to say that as well emphasises the fact that we’re all hungry and ready to go again.”

Gomez has been in and out of the side in recent years having battled a variety of fitness issues, but has already made 15 appearances in all competitions in different roles across the back four.

While he insists he still believes his biggest strengths lie at centre-back, he admits he isn’t “resisting” the idea of playing at full-back for the good of the team as he may have done previously.

“I’m probably getting to an age where I’m not resisting as much. Trying to embrace whatever position I play is probably more important for me,” he continued.

“If I was to write on paper where I play I would probably write centre-back, but with time and a growing appreciation for the game, trying to be dynamic and enjoy that position is something I enjoy as well.

“When I was younger I probably did resist it more and had a different outlook towards it when I played there, as I’ve got older it’s just embracing it and appreciating the challenge.”